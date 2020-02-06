Carver County officials have delivered an ultimatum to those who use a popular dog park in the southwest metro: pick up your pet’s poop or lose the park.

The warning to those who use the Lake Minnewashta Regional Park Off-Leash Dog Area comes after conditions have become “unsightly” and “unsanitary,” the Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.

Parks staff members went on to say that if conditions are not dramatically improved by 7:30 a.m. Monday, they will shut down the facility until sanitary conditions are met.

The issue is most pronounced along the edges of the trail system, but off-trail areas also need to be addressed, the county said.

County ordinance requires anybody who brings their pet to the park to clean up after them, and properly dispose waste in a sanitary manner.

With the threat of closure, the county has scheduled clean up day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Buckets and shovels will be provided both days. Participants are asked to bring a tool to assist in the effort, the dog park’s website says.

But staff members warn that snow predicted for the weekend could make the dirty job a bit harder and encouraged users to take action now.

“Clean up can happen now,” the posting reads. “Don’t wait until the weekend.”