Carpenter Art Fair

As the summer winds down, artists at the border of Wisconsin and Minnesota are getting wound up about this one-day art fair. Located at the Carpenter Nature Center's Wisconsin campus in Hudson, this free fair includes more than 50 artists, musicians and vendors from both states. Some of the artists' proceeds from this event, focused on portraying the abundant nature of the St. Croix River Valley through painting and photography, will go to the Nature Center. One of the featured artists is photographer Craig Blacklock, whose most recent book is "St. Croix and the Namekagon Rivers: The Enduring Gift." This fair is something of a twofold marriage of both art and nature, and Minnesota and Wisconsin. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Carpenter Nature Center, 300 East Cove Rd., Hudson, Wis. Free. carpenternaturecenter.org)

ALICIA ELER