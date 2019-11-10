‘Carmen’ speed date

Have you ever wished an evening at the opera could be slightly shorter? “The Tragedy of Carmen” may be just the ticket for you. Much of the original music, and all of its murderous sexual passion, is retained in English director Peter Brook’s searing 90-minute adaptation of Bizet’s opera. The University Opera Theatre’s new production fields soloists from the University of Minnesota’s voice and opera program, and director David Walsh promises “a contemporary take on this classic tale of women who dared to usurp male prerogatives.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis. $7-$26. 612-624-2345 or tickets.umn.edu)

A U.S. premiere and a South African reunion

Australian composer Brett Dean scored a major hit with his opera “Hamlet” two years ago at the Glyndebourne Festival in England. The Minnesota Orchestra co-commissioned a new Cello Concerto from Dean, and this week it will perform the U.S. premiere with German cellist Alban Gerhardt as soloist. The program also offers a rare opportunity to hear Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” a choral plea for peace composed in 1936 as Europe tilted toward catastrophe. Osmo Vänskä leads the singers of the Minnesota Chorale, the Gauteng Choristers and 29:11 and soprano Goitsemang Lehobye, a featured performer on the orchestra’s 2018 tour to South Africa. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$125. 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Tchaikovsky by Modigliani

Tchaikovsky’s string quartets are seldom played today, so the opportunity to hear the third and last of them should be eagerly grasped by chamber music aficionados. The Modigliani Quartet plays it in a Schubert Club recital that also includes Haydn’s “Fifths” Quartet and Three Pieces for String Quartet by Stravinsky. (4 p.m. Sun., St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, St. Paul. $23-$33. 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Listening ‘Locally’

MacPhail Spotlight presents a mashup of Twin Cities talent in “Locally Sourced,” a program that launches with tenor Dennis Petersen performing songs by Libby Larsen to texts by Minnesota and North Dakota poets. Piano duo works by Gregory Theisen and contributions by J.D. and Fred Steele are also featured. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls. $15-$25. 612-767-5250 or macphail.org)

Ross in recital

The Joya Chamber Music series continues with a recital featuring Minnesota Orchestra principal cello Tony Ross and pianist Mary Jo Gothmann. Mendelssohn’s Second Cello Sonata is the main work, along with Twin Cities composer Steve Heitzeg’s “White Tulips” and Martinů’s playful “Variations on a Theme of Rossini.” (3 p.m. Sun., Zion Lutheran Church, Anoka. $20. joyachambermusic.com)

TERRY BLAIN