Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group will change its name next month to Radisson Hotel Group in a push to embrace its marquee hotel brand and reaffirm itself as a global hospitality company.

The leadership of the soon-to-change Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, the combination of Minnetonka-based Carlson Hotels and its European sister company Rezidor Hotel Group, plan to "leverage the wide awareness of the Radisson brand name," according to a presentation during the company's recent investors day event in Frankfurt, Germany.

The company already changed its legal name from Carlson Hotels Inc. to Radisson Hospitality Inc. in November, a company spokesman said.

In late 2016, Chinese conglomerate HNA Tourism Group closed on the purchase of Carlson Hotels. The hotel company has a wide portfolio of brands including the Country Inns & Suites and three different Radisson chains.

Since the sale, Carlson has completed several companywide changes including new leadership appointments and restructuring.

Last year, executives told the Star Tribune the company planned to change its name to separate itself from the Carlson family that had previously owned it.

Josh Hoffman, left, and Ken Greene of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

In December, Josh Hoffman, chief human resources officer for the hotel group, said, "It's kind of like the little bird stepping out of the nest. We are not part of the Carlson family anymore. It's difficult to break away from that image when we have that in our name, when we have that in our location, when we have that in the building that we sit in."

The company is exploring options for a new location, though leaders said it remained committed to keeping the headquarters in the Twin Cities.

Radisson Hotel Group operates about 1,400 hotels around the world, including 730 in the Americas, about 500 in Europe and 200 in Asia.