Carl Eller came from Winston-Salem, N.C., to the University of Minnesota, where he played on the 1962 Rose Bowl team and in 1963 was selected as the team MVP and was a consensus All-America.

Eller was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1964 NFL draft. During his 15 seasons with the Vikings, Eller was named to the NFL Pro Bowl six times.

At the time, his 134 sacks was a Vikings team record.

In 2000, Eller was named to the Vikings' 40th Anniversary Team and in 2010, he was named to the Vikings' 50th Anniversary team.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and two years later was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

CARL ELLER

Class: 1989.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, Vikings.