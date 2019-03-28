The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and the outbreak of African swine fever in parts of Asia led Cargill Inc. to tighten its purse strings for the second straight quarter.

Sales fell and Cargill's operations earned less money, but the company cut costs to lift its bottom line in its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28.

"Disruptions and uncertainty in the global business environment continued to present challenges during the quarter, but our teams captured greater efficiencies across the company," Dave MacLennan, Cargill's chief executive, said in a news release.

Cargill said its net profit rose 14 percent to $566 million and its adjusted operating earnings, which the company considers a better measure of performance, rose 8 percent to $604 million. Sales fell 4 percent to $26.9 billion.

Cargill is the nation's largest privately held company with a massive global reach. Grain trading is its hallmark business and one that depends on open market policies. Trade tensions have led to disruptions in its supply chain.

In North American, during the quarter, "Soy and canola crush operations ran at high capacity, but the near absence of the Chinese market for plentiful U.S. soybean stocks reduced profitability. The trade turbulence also negatively affected soybean crush operations in China," the company said.

Beef continues to be a boon for Cargill. The company's animal feed and protein business again contributed the most to its earnings as demand for the red meat, and eggs, among both U.S. and foreign consumers remains high.

While the segment's earnings bested results from the same period last year, the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and other countries — and the continued oversupply of dairy products in the U.S. — pulled down the protein business' overall performance for the quarter.

Theses challenges to the U.S. dairy market and to China's pork supply mean there's lower demand for Cargill's soybean meal and other feed ingredients, the company said.

The extreme wintry conditions in the U.S. were both good and bad for Cargill. The road construction industry bought fewer bioindustrial products during the quarter, while sales of de-icing products used to treat icy and snowy roads spiked.

Historically low ethanol prices dampened the company's North American starches and sweeteners earnings while lower sales and heightened operating costs in North American cocoa and chocolate curtailed the category, which was strong elsewhere.

Cargill announced earlier this month plans to acquire Smet, Belgian supplier of chocolate and chocolate decorations, a deal reflecting the company's move toward more premium, specialty confections. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

The Brazilian mining disaster in January that killed as many as 200 people triggered a reduction in iron ore production and exports to China, which lowered demand for Cargill's shipping services. "Ocean shipping rates began to strengthen by quarter end, but concerns about a slowdown in global growth continued to weigh on markets," the company said Thursday.