The Cardinals signed rookie guard Colby Gossett off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday. Gossett, whom the Vikings drafted in the sixth round (213th overall) this spring, will get a shot on an active roster in Arizona.

This comes after the Vikings also needed to promote tackle Storm Norton from the practice squad last weekend, heading into the Saints game without injured starters tackle Riley Reiff and guard Tom Compton.

So the Vikings on Tuesday signed guard Landon Turner (6-4, 332) to the practice squad. Turner, who played for North Carolina, is in his third NFL season after beginning his career on the Saints practice squad.

In other news, Sunday’s matchup against the Lions will take on a different look as Detroit traded veteran receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles for a third-round pick, the teams announced ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Tate, who leads the Lions this season with 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns, had one big game against the Mike Zimmer-coached Vikings when he caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 22-16 loss in November 2016.