After winning the Grammy for best rap album and topping many year-end best-of lists for 2018, Cardi B is turning into an arena headliner in 2019.

The “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” hitmaker will hit Target Center on July 27 as part of her first major tour. Rappers Kevin Gates and Saweetie will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, 888-9-AXS-TIX and the arena box office. The price range is $50-$125, which is considerably cheaper than what was charged for her “live” appearance where she did not actually perform at Prive nightclub during Super Bowl mania last year.

The Bronx native earned headlines for turning down a chance to appear in this year’s Super Bowl half-time show with her “Girls Like You” collaborators Maroon 5, citing support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick. She followed up that hubbub by generating even more buzz for her new single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me.”

Cardi was supposed to open for Mars at Xcel Energy Center last year, fresh off releasing her well-received album “Invasion of Privacy.” However, she bowed out of the tour pending the birth of her daughter Kulture, whose father is Migos rapper Offset.