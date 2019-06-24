The driver of a car collided with a dump truck at a Minnetonka intersection and was killed, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Shady Oak Road and K-Tel Drive just east of Shady Oak Lake, police said.
The car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, according to police.
The driver of the privately operated dump truck was not hurt.
Authorities have not identified either motorist or explained the circumstances leading to the collision.
The driver of the dump truck is cooperating with the investigation.
