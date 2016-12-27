One person was rescued after a car plunged down an embankment near the Mississippi River on Tuesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near 26th Street and West River Road. The victim was loaded onto an air boat by rescue crews and taken by paramedics for treatment.

His or her condition is unknown, but the fire department said the victim was “alert and oriented” during the rescue. Officials said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

