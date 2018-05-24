A man trying to walk across an interstate in downtown Minneapolis was hit by a car before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 35W near Washington Avenue, according to the State Patrol.

The victim was 28 years old. The patrol has yet to disclose his identity or the severity of his injuries.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Brooklyn Park, was not hurt.

 