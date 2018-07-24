A flurry of wrecks just after 8 a.m. are making for a tough commute for the latter portion of the rush hour.

A car fire that led to a 2 mile backup on southbound I-35E at Main Street in Lino Lakes has cleared. With all lanes open, traffic has recovered and is back to freeway speeds. This is what it looked like earlier this morning.

Currently, a broken down dump truck is leading to this stackup on westbound Crosstown at Lyndale Avenue.

It's crowded on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue has the Bloomington Strip plugged up.

Elsewhere it's just lots and lots of cars that are making for a longer drive than normal. At 8:30 a.m., pockets of congestion have bogged down the drive:

Southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to I-694

Hwy. 610 westbound across the Mississippi River

Both directions of I-494 from Minnetonka Boulevard to Hwy. 55 Look for a crash on the northbound side at County Road 6.

Eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 down to I-494/694/94 in Maple Grove.

Westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Look for a crash near Hiawatha Avenue.