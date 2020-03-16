Canterbury Park is shutting down its simulcasting, casino and special events effective today in response to concerns about COVID-19.

According to a press release: Company officials determined this voluntary suspension of activities is in the best interest of the health and safety of patrons and employees, and will provide management an opportunity to review and update best practices based on what is currently known about this public health situation.

“We will continue to monitor developments, relying on information and advice from the Minnesota Department of Health and other government resources, and will make a decision on reopening at the appropriate time,” said Canterbury CEO Randy Sampson in the press release.

Some management and administrative employees will continue to work either remotely or at the track during this period. The company will pay all regularly scheduled employees two weeks wages and will also allow them to use any accrued paid time off.

According to the statement, Canterbury Park currently has 272 full-time and 624 part-time employees and officials said they are unaware of any reports of COVID-19 at the facility.