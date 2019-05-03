Dates: Friday through Sept. 14 (66 racing days)

Opening weekend: Live racing begins Friday (6 p.m. first post) and Saturday (12:45 p.m. first post), with eight races each day. The Kentucky Derby will be simulcast Saturday (5:50 p.m. post time). Advance wagering on the Derby is available Friday.

The schedule: Following a limited May schedule with 11 racing dates, the regular schedule of Thursdays through Sundays, plus holidays, runs June 6-Sept. 2. The final two weekends feature racing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Post times: 12:45 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, Memorial Day and Labor Day; 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Special post times of 5 p.m. on June 22, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 13, and 4 p.m. on July 3-4.

Admission: General admission $7 ($9 on premium days), with children 17 and under admitted free. There is an additional charge for reserved seating. General parking is free.

Key dates: Canterbury’s richest race of the season, the $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby, is among five stakes races that highlight the Northern Stars Racing Festival (June 22). The Festival of Champions for Minnesota-bred horses (Sept. 1) will include eight stakes races worth a total of $700,000. The Minnesota Derby and Minnesota Oaks have purses of $100,000 each and are part of a “Made In Minnesota Day” card with seven stakes (Aug. 10). The season’s richest quarter horse race, the $150,000 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity, headlines a quarter horse showcase with total purses of more than $355,000 (July 7).

More information: The full schedule, list of premium days, entries and results, and more are available online at canterburypark.com.