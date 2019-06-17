CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY’S RESULTS
1 250 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.
4 • Valiant Lota (Goodwin) 5.20 2.80 2.60
8 • Aj Quick Chick (Esqueda) 3.00 2.40
6 • Apollitical Prize (Tapia) 3.80
Time: 0:13.63. Scratched: Custom Painted Wagon. Exacta: 4-8, $4.80. Trifecta: 4-8-6, $27.15. Superfecta: 4-8-6-3, $22.92.
2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.
5 • Fosse (Goodwin) 5.60 3.40 2.60
6 • Ima Jj Junior (Romero) 6.00 3.20
4 • Safari Moonlight (Torres) 2.60
Time: 0:17.77. Exacta: 5-6, $22.00. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $28.45. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $93.82. Daily Double: 4-5, $5.90.
3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.
2 • Factory Made (Goncalves) 2.80 2.20 2.20
6 • Seabeescando (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.20
1 • Kilarney Blarney (Garner) 2.80
Time: 1:07.15. Scratched: Brians Star. Exacta: 2-6, $2.60. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $4.50. Pick 3: 1/4-5-2/4, $9.90. Daily Double: 5-2, $5.70.
4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance Optional Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.
6 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 6.00 3.60 2.60
4 • Stormy Music (Arrieta) 4.60 3.40
5 • Seaside Song (Gonzalez) 4.20
Time: 1:34.13. Exacta: 6-4, $11.90. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $35.70. Superfecta: 6-4-5-3, $12.25. Pick 3: 5-2/4-6, $8.75. Daily Double: 2-6, $3.80.
5 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.
6 • United Patriot (Eikleberry) 8.80 4.40 3.40
8 • Sexy Dexy (Hernandez) 14.60 5.40
1 • Hunters Appeal (Gonzalez) 4.20
Time: 1:42.58. Exacta: 6-8, $116.10. Trifecta: 6-8-1, $427.35. Superfecta: 6-8-1-2, $902.33. Pick 3: 2/4-6-6, $10.05. Daily Double: 6-6, $19.50.
6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
2 • Shot of Wine (Meche) 7.40 3.80 3.00
1 • Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry) 2.80 2.60
3 • Trendy Neve (Gonzalez) 3.60
Time: 1:37.49. Exacta: 2-1, $8.50. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $8.60. Superfecta: 2-1-3-6, $15.31. Pick 3: 6-6-2, $50.40. Pick 4: 2/4-6-6-2, $62.05. Daily Double: 6-2, $20.30.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.
2 • It Makes Sense (Gonzalez) 4.80 2.60 2.20
6 • Bandit Point (Harr) 2.60 2.10
3 • Ship It Red (Goncalves) 2.60
Time: 1:10.33. Exacta: 2-6, $3.70. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $4.45. Superfecta: 2-6-3-1, $4.58. Pick 3: 6-2-2, $24.70. Daily Double: 2-2, $10.20.
8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.
2 • Kid Frostie (Butler) 3.60 3.00 2.40
1 • Colfear (Arrieta) 10.40 6.60
5 • Jerf (Bedford) 8.20
Time: 1:29.59. Exacta: 2-1, $14.90. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $120.70. Superfecta: 2-1-5-4, $57.84. Pick 3: 2-2-2, $14.60. Daily Double: 2-2, $6.00.
9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.
6 • Williston Dude (Arrieta) 11.80 5.00 2.60
4 • Star in Charge (Martin Jr.) 4.40 2.40
3 • Archie (Eikleberry) 2.60
Time: 1:40.55. Exacta: 6-4, $27.30. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $40.65. Superfecta: 6-4-3-5, $9.06. Pick 3: 2-2-6, $24.75. Daily Double: 2-6, $21.30.
10 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
5 • Slick as Ice (Arrieta) 9.20 4.60 2.80
4 • Scattered Cash (Butler) 4.40 2.40
6 • Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton) 2.20
Time: 1:47.00. Exacta: 5-4, $17.50. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $16.00. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $6.92. Pick 3: 2-6-5, $64.25. Pick 4: 2-2-6-5, $125.75. Pick 5: 2-2-2-6-5, $390.35. Daily Double: 6-5, $33.30.
Attendance: 19,288. Total handle: $567,855. Live handle: $311,692.
Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 54-182 (.297). Best bets: 7-19 (.368).