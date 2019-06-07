Share on Pinterest

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

1 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

5 • Jess a Lil Cash (Jasso) 5.80 3.20 2.80

2 • Capos Hero (Navarrete) 3.00 2.20

6 • Kool Attempt (Romero) 4.20

Time: :13.82. Exacta: 5-2, $8.20. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $21.30. Superfecta: 5-2-6-1, $16.83.

2 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000

7 • Eos Marie Leveau (Navarrete) 7.60 5.20 3.20

5 • Haute Wagon (Swiontek) 12.60 6.80

2 • Fly With a Buzz (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: :15.75. Exacta: 7-5, $47.00. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $86.95. Superfecta: 7-5-2-3, $45.57. Daily Double: 5-7, $16.10.

3 About 1 mile 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

3 • Stephen’s Answer (Gonzalez) 11.80 4.20 3.40

2 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 2.80 2.20

6 • Knights Nation (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:40.27. Exacta: 3-2, $12.90. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $37.65. Pick 3: 5-7-3, $48.20. Daily Double: 7-3, $30.30. Scratched: Mambocello.

4 About 1 mile. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000

6 • Maywood Hope (Mojica) 4.60 2.40 2.10

7 • Raging Gold Digger (Hamilton) 2.80 2.10

2 • Miss Brookside (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:35.69. Exacta: 6-7, $4.60. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $6.65. Superfecta: 6-7-2-3, $6.00. Pick 3: 7-3-6, $40.90. Daily Double: 3-6, $21.40.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

7 • Marco’s Tribute (Butler) 7.80 3.40 2.60

1 • Brave One (Mojica) 3.40 2.60

4 • Direct Impact (Roman) 3.60

Time: 1:14.35. Exacta: 7-1, $13.40. Trifecta: 7-1-4, $29.30. Superfecta: 7-1-4-2, $19.17. Pick 3: 3-6-7, $75.35. Daily Double: 6-7, $12.50.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

4 • Chickanella (Keith) 8.20 4.00 3.00

6 • Flat Out Diva (Gonzalez) 4.00 3.00

3 • Franki D Oro (Butler) 2.60

Time: 1:12.15. Exacta: 4-6, $17.30. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $31.85. Superfecta: 4-6-3-7, $20.06. Pick 3: 6-7-4/8, $33.60. Pick 4: 3-6-7-4/8, $196.20. Daily Double: 7-4, $21.00. Scratched: Swan River Rosie.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

3 • Ari Gia (Arrieta) 4.80 3.20 2.60

1 • Ima Discreet Lady (Eikleberry) 4.00 3.40

8 • Brechin’s Command (Lindsay) 5.00

Time: 1:16.86. Exacta: 3-1, $7.50. Trifecta: 3-1-8, $24.15. Superfecta: 3-1-8-6, $17.68. Pick 3: 7-4/8-2/3, $45.00. Daily Double: 4-3, $17.60. Scratched: She’s No Drama.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

1 • Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez) 13.60 4.40 2.80

5 • Mr. Benz (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.10

2 • Doc Curlin (Arrieta) 2.60

Time: 1:03.82. Exacta: 1-5, $12.50. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $12.65. Superfecta: 1-5-2-7, $5.69. Pick 3: 4/8-2/3-1, $48.10. Daily Double: 3-1, $22.50. Scratched: Smarty Papa Papa.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

4 • Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta) 10.40 4.40 3.20

2 • Sheer Mayhem (Mojica) 4.20 3.40

5 • Brysons Confessoin (Lindsay) 6.60

Time: 1:17.74. Exacta: 4-2, $17.30. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $68.75. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $67.03. Pick 3: 2/3-1-4, $48.75. Daily Double: 1-4, $42.40. Pick 4: 4/8-2/3-1-4, $159.90. Pick 5: 7-4/8-2/3-1-4, $705.55

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 0-9 (.000). Totals: 29-115 (.252). Best bets: 3-13 (.231).

Attendance: 5,859. Live Handle: $127,144. Total Handle: $627,236.