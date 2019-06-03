Share on Pinterest

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000

4 • Polar Express (Eikleberry) 6.00 3.60 2.80

6 • Fosse (Goodwin) 4.00 2.80

5 • Valiant Suzy (Serrano) 2.80

Time: 0:15.56. Scratched: Follies Dashin Angel. Exacta: 4-6, $11.50. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $11.70.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

7 • Royal Cash Corona (Romero) 11.00 5.00 3.40

1 • Yes No Yes (Goodwin) 4.00 3.00

5 • Bodacious Peach (Eikleberry) 4.00

Time: 0:15.67. Exacta: 7-1, $22.60. Trifecta: 7-1-5, $66.55. Superfecta: 7-1-5-2, $51.33. Daily Double: 4-7, $14.90.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,500

4 • Javacandy (Gonzalvez) 33.80 8.80 3.80

6 • Penny for Luck (Roman) 2.60 2.10

5 • Diva de Kela (Keith) 3.20

Time: 1:13.23. Exacta: 4-6, $36.80. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $75.70. Superfecta: 4-6-5-1, $30.72. Pick 3: 3/4-7-4, $175.40. Daily Double: 7-4, $75.20.

4 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $31,750

6 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 12.40 5.00 3.20

2 • First Hunter (Mojica) 2.60 2.20

3 • Top Mission (Gonzalez) 5.00

Time: 1:30.52. Exacta: 6-2, $14.20. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $52.95. Superfecta: 6-2-3-4, $68.25. Pick 3: All-4-6, $15.30. Pick 3: 7-all-6, $15.30. Pick 3: 7-4-all, $15.30. Daily Double: 4-6, $235.60.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,250

4 • Between the Arches (Arrieta) 5.00 2.60 2.20

6 • Just Splendid (Mojica) 2.60 2.20

5 • Altered Dream (Martin Jr.) 2.60

Time: 1:12.43. Exacta: 4-6, $4.80. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $5.40. Superfecta: 4-6-5-1, $4.95. Pick 3: 4-6-4, $190.60. Daily Double: 6-4, $29.90.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,250

7 • Mesa Skyline (Goncalves) 6.00 3.40 3.20

5 • Kid Frostie (Butler) 8.60 2.40

6 • Jimbo's Biz (Gonzalez) 11.20

Time: 1:37.04. Scratched: Everado. Exacta: 7-5, $19.50. Trifecta: 7-5-6, $163.55. Superfecta: 7-5-6-1, $277.11. Pick 3: 6-4-7/13, $42.00. Pick 4: 4-6-4-7/13, $1,280.95. Daily Double: 4-7, $9.10.

7 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,750

5 • May We All (Arrieta) 4.40 2.60 2.20

3 • Courting Moonlight (Butler) 3.40 2.40

1 • Hold the Spice (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:41.74. Exacta: 5-3, $3.70. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $4.55. Superfecta: 5-3-1-6, $7.37. Pick 3: 4-7/13-5, $9.60. Daily double: 7-5, $4.10.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,250

3 • St. Biretta (Martin Jr.) 19.20 8.80 5.00

8 • Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.60

5 • Bourque (Gonzalez) 3.60

Time: 1:35.52. Scratched: Two Chance. Exacta: 3-8, $39.10. Trifecta: 3-8-5, $69.95. Superfecta: 3-8-5-7, $50.50. Pick 3: 7/13-5-3, $29.05. Daily Double: 5-3, $16.20.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,500

2 • American League (Lindsay) 4.20 2.60 2.10

6 • Scattered Cash (Butler) 4.00 2.60

5 • Williston Dude (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 1:40.30. Scratched: Misdeed. Exacta: 2-6, $10.20. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $11.85. Pick 3: 5-3-2/3, $26.60. Pick 4: 7/13-5-3-2/3, $89.80. Pick 5: 4-7/13-5-3-2-3, $365.30. Daily Double: 3-2, $22.10.

Attendance: 5,143. Total handle: $336,065. Live handle: $136,809. Johnny Love's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 29-106 (.274). Best bets: 3-12 (.250).