1 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,200.

6 • Spy for the Senate (Jackson) 15.20 5.80 3.00

5 • Fast Bobby (Romero) 4.00 3.00

1 • Flashing Candy (Pulido) 2.20

Time: :20.12. Exacta: 6-5, $33.10. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $32.40. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $32.75.

2 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

6 • Apollitical Mogul (Serrano) 3.40 2.80 2.20

8 • Holy Storm (Goodwin) 8.80 5.60

7 • Be a Hero (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: :20.47. Scratched: Lethal Eclipse. Exacta: 6-8, $24.90. Trifecta: 6-8-7, $31.70. Superfecta: 6-8-7-3, $36.16. Daily double: 6-6, $17.60. Consolation double: 6-2, $4.50.

3 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,325.

7 • Veuve Clicquot (Romero) 10.20 4.60 3.40

3 • The Bald Eagle (Serrano) 3.20 2.40

2 • Sunlight Seven (Hernandez-Gallardo) 4.00

Time: :19.87. Exacta: 7-3, $10.60. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $39.30. Superfecta: 7-3-2-9, $24.13. Pick 3: 6-2/6-7, $46.35. Daily double: 6-7, $6.40.

4 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,325.

7 • One Famous Ocean (Eikleberry) 9.60 4.00 3.20

4 • Cashair (Serrano) 3.80 3.20

1 • Hey Seis (Romero) 8.80

Time: :19.94. Exacta: 7-4, $12.10. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $72.20. Superfecta: 7-4-1-2, $79.48. Pick 3: 2/6-7-7, $19.30. Pick 4: 6-2/6-7-7, $97.90. Daily double: 7-7, $22.70.

5 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,175.

4 • St. Biretta (Eikleberry) 5.60 3.80 2.80

9 • Spirit Mission (Lindsay) 7.40 4.80

8 • Great Sky (O. Mojica) 4.80

Time: 1:32.79. Scratched: Dreamer’s Point. Exacta: 4-9, $15.60. Trifecta: 4-9-8, $47.80. Superfecta: 4-9-8-7, $147.67. Pick 3: 7-7-1/4, $46.85. Daily double: 7-4, $24.70.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,050

6 • Duke of Luke (Arrieta) 4.80 3.00 2.40

4 • Gloria’s Angelo (Goncalves) 5.40 4.20

7 • Swiss Wager (Eikleberry) 4.00

Time: 1:05.26. Exacta: 6-4, $11.70. Trifecta: 6-4-7, $44.80. Superfecta: 6-4-7-5, $18.52. Pick 3: 7-1/4-6, $26.60. Daily double: 4-6, $9.10.

7 About 1 mile. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,750.

11 • Lady Langfuhr (Eikleberry) 9.40 6.20 4.20

5 • Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry) 6.20 5.20

7 • China Dish (O. Mojica) 5.80

Time: 1:42.24. Exacta: 11-5, $34.40. Trifecta: 11-5-7, $89.10. Superfecta: 11-5-7-1, $167.04. Pick 3: 1/4-6-11, $29.35. Daily double: 6-11, $16.60.

8 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,340.

8 • Ganso Galopante (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.20 2.60

3 • Brave One (O. Mojica) 10.60 5.80

1 • Marco’s Tribute (Butler) 3.40

Time: 1:13.23. Scratched: Sir Zebo. Exacta: 8-3, $29.10. Trifecta: 8-3-1, $51.30. Superfecta: 8-3-1-6, $45.20. Pick 3: 6-11-8/11, $27.70. Pick 4: 1/4-6-11-8/11, $78.40. Daily double: 11-8, $13.10.

9 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Showreel (I. Hernandez) 6.80 3.60 3.40

6 • Good Marks (Butler) 4.00 3.40

1 • Derby Dance (O. Mojica) 4.20

Time: 1:33.07. Exacta: 4-6, $14.70. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $45.75. Superfecta: 4-6-1-2, $24.36. Pick 3: 11-8/11-4, $27.60. Daily double: 8-4, $13.80.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,600.

4 • Temple Tower (E. Gonzalez) 36.00 11.40 3.60

7 • Dynamite Daughters (Martin) 3.00 2.20

5 • Quacklikeaduck (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:13.30. Scratched: Arizona Jax. Claimed: Lady Gritt, by Randy Pfeifer. Exacta: 4-7, $49.70. Trifecta: 4-7-5, $50.45. Superfecta: 4-7-5-2, $25.77. Pick 3: 8/11-4-4, $70.15. Pick 4: 11-8/11-4-4, $709.10. Pick 5: 6-11-8/11-4-4, $7,988.15. Daily double: 4-4, $68.80.

Attendance: 5,069. Total handle: $386,834. Live handle: $183,290.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 19-63 (.302). Best bets: 1-7 (.143).