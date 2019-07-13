Share on Pinterest

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $17,000.

6 • Jess Doin Time (C. Esqueda) 3.60 2.60 2.20

4 • Polar Xpress (E. Esqueda) 3.00 2.40

5 • Streak N Sparks (Torres) 4.00

Time: 0:15.31. Exacta: 6-4, $4.70. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $13.30. Superfecta: 6-4-5-3, $5.21.

2 Dash In a Flash Stakes. 110 yards. Open. 3-year olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $15,000.

8 • Ima Dashin Follie (Frink) 4.00 3.00 2.00

7 • First of 15 (C. Esqueda) 3.00 2.00

5 • Yes No Yes (Navarrete Jr.) 2.00

Time: 0:06.94. Exacta: 8-7, $77.20. Trifecta: 8-7-5, $472.55. Superfecta: 8-7-5-4, $624.65. Daily Double: 6-8, $54.70.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,500.

7 • Steal the Thunder (Eikleberry) 12.00 7.40 3.40

2 • Stella Sweeper (Goncalves) 4.00 2.80

9 • Lynne T (Loveberry) 3.00

Time: 1:31.50. Scratched: Laura N Lukas. Exacta: 7-2, $26.10. Trifecta: 7-2-9, $49.45. Superfecta: 7-2-9-5, $99.64. Pick 3: 6-8-7, $107.90. Daily Double: 8-All, $13.00. Daily Double: All-7, $3.90.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

2 • C Dub (Mojica) 12.60 2.80 3.20

6 • Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10

1 • Midnight Reverie (Arrieta) 6.20

Time: 1:16.11. Exacta: 2-6, $10.40. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $31.25. Superfecta: 2-6-1-4, $18.15. Pick 3: All-7-2, $25.50. Pick 3: 8-All-2, $25.50. Pick 3: 8-7-All, $25.50. Daily Double: 7-2, $42.50.

5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Under Current (Goncalves) 10.80 6.60 3.80

11 • Morning Report (Hernandez) 13.60 6.00

3 • Wild Munny (Roman) 2.80

Time: 1:36.90. Exacta: 8-11, $56.70. Trifecta: 8-11-3, $120.90. Superfecta: 8-11-3-6, $35.09. Pick 3: 7-2-8, $118.60. Daily Double: 2-8, $34.60.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez) 4.80 2.80 2.20

3 • Wild Desire (Hamilton) 3.80 2.60

5 • Greatest Gal (Arrieta) 2.80

Time: 1:18.96. Scratched: Anniesfirstdance, Caballo’s Rose. Exacta: 4-3, $7.80. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $9.55. Superfecta: 4-3-5-8, $13.36. Pick 3: 2-8-1/2/4, $55.00. Pick 4: 7-2-8-1/2/4, $254.05. Daily Double: 8-4, $15.20.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

9 • Trevor’s Call (Gonzalez) 11.80 7.20 4.40

3 • Couch Trainer (Eikleberry) 7.00 4.60

2 • English Ransom (Loveberry) 3.20

Time: 1:36.65. Exacta: 9-3, $40.00. Trifecta: 9-3-2, $91.40. Superfecta: 9-3-28, $542.41. Pick 3: 8-1/2/4-9, $35.75. Daily Double: 4-9, $15.90.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

7 • Spirit of Caledon (Mojica) 5.80 4.00 3.20

3 • Water Patrol (Loveberry) 11.60 6.00

1 • No Mo Itch (Roman) 3.20

Time: 1:39.45. Scratched: First to the Wire. Exacta: 7-3, $23.60. Trifecta: 7-3-1, $36.65. Superfecta: 7-3-1-2, $17.70. Pick 3: 1/2/4-9-6/7, $28.20. Daily Double: 9-6, $5.00. Daily Double: 9-7, $21.90.

9 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

3 • Blue Harbor (Goncalves) 9.00 4.20 3.20

5 • Impetu (Gonzalez) 5.20 4.00

2 • Top of the Page (Mojica) 3.80

Time: 1:36.10. Exacta: 3-5, $24.50. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $40.30. Superfecta: 3-5-2-6, $91.71. Pick 3: 9-6/7-3, $43.85. Daily Double: 7-3, $9.00.

10 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

5 • She’s Not the Pope (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.40 2.10

2 • Oaklie Gal (Meche) 3.00 2.40

1 • Tiz Sara (Ordaz) 2.80

Time: 1:07.57. Exacta: 5-2, $5.60. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $12.35. Superfecta: 5-2-1-6, $3.49. Pick 3: 6/7-3-5, $22.80. Pick 4: 9-6/7-3-5, $147.85. Pick 5: 1/2/4-9-6/7-3-5, $248.45. Daily Double: 3-5, $11.90.

Attendance: 4,157. Total handle: $428,360. Live handle: $161,271.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 101-331 (.305). Best best: 10-34 (.294).