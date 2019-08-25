1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Hurts So Good (Mojica) 7.60 4.40 3.20

7 • Discreet Tiger (Butler) 3.00 2.40

9 • Crealock (Meche) 4.60

Time: 1:31.57. Exacta: 8-7, $10.40. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $32.10. Superfecta: 8-7-92, $23.11.

2 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1 • You Say So (Arrieta) 10.20 4.80 4.20

4 • Williecatchem (Canchari) 4.20 3.20

6 • Love My Boss (Mojica) 4.60

Time: 0:59.78. Exacta: 1-4, $18.70. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $54.40. Superfecta: 1-4-6-2, $19.13. Daily Double: 8-1, $16.20.

3 Minnesota H.B.P.A. Distaff Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

4 • Beach Flower (Butler) 4.40 3.00 2.60

5 • Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica) 3.00 3.00

1 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 2.80

Time: 1:35.68. Scratched: Chance to Shine, Molecules. Exacta: 4-5, $7.50. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $6.50. Pick 3: 8-1-2/4/6, $27.30. Daily Double: 1-4, $15.90.

4 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

7 • Giant Payday (Goncalves) 9.20 4.20 2.60

6 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 4.60 3.00

5 • Nobrag Justfact (Martin Jr.) 2.40

Time: 1:34.85. Scratched: Eckersley. Exacta: 7-6, $17.40. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $20.90. Superfecta: 7-6-5-3, $23.50. Pick 3: 1-2/4/6-7, $57.80. Daily Double: 4-7, $6.10.

5 Mystic Lake Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

8 • Satellite Storm (Goncalves) 5.20 3.60 2.80

1 • Win Lion Win (Meche) 4.40 2.80

5 • Luvin Bullies (Butler) 3.80

Time: 0:55.43. Scratched: Creative Art. Exacta: 8-1, $11.80. Trifecta: 8-1-5, $25.75. Superfecta: 8-1-5-2, $26.20. Pick 3: 2/4/6-7-8, $20.95. Pick 4: 1-2/4/6-7-8, $181.90. Daily Double: 7-8, $11.10.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

9 • Clickbait (Evans) 4.60 2.80 2.40

2 • Facing North (Arrieta) 3.20 2.80

4 • Min Freya (Hernandez) 9.00

Time: 1:04.89. Scratched: Holycow Shes Fancy. Exacta: 9-2, $5.00. Trifecta: 9-2-4, $36.05. Superfecta: 9-2-4-1, $25.59. Pick 3: 7-8-5/9, $20.00. Daily Double: 8-9, $8.80.

7 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Parched (Lindsay) 7.20 4.40 3.00

4 • Bandit Point (Harr) 6.00 4.00

7 • Six Point Rack (Mojica) 3.60

Time: 1:43.77. Exacta: 1-4, $19.10. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $62.30. Superfecta: 1-4-7-6, $55.50. Pick 3: 8-5/9-1, $25.75. Daily Double: 9-1, $16.00.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Shooters Alley (Butler) 9.20 4.20 3.40

7 • Purely Given (Mojica) 3.20 2.80

2 • Mud Light (Eikleberry) 4.80

Time: 1:10.67. Scratched: Johnny the Jet. Exacta: 6-7, $16.20. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $46.30. Superfecta: 6-7-2-4, $39.11. Pick 3: 5/9-1-6, $35.45. Daily Double: 1-6, $14.20.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

2 • Boalt Hall (Carter) 3.20 2.10 —

4 • Candy for Three (Arrieta) 2.10 —

1 • Peacock Cowboy (Lindsay) —

Time: 1:04.08. Scratched: Wajna Surprise, Duke of Luke. Exacta: 2-4, $2.40. Pick 3: 1-6-2/3/6, $18.40. Pick 4: 5/9-1-6-2/3/6, $60.65. Pick 5: 8-5/9-1-6-2/3/6, $173.55. Daily Double: 6-2, $9.10.

 

Attendance: 8,319. Total handle: $692,697. Live handle: $169,039.

 

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 157-511 (.307). Best bet: 19-53 (.358).