1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
8 • Hurts So Good (Mojica) 7.60 4.40 3.20
7 • Discreet Tiger (Butler) 3.00 2.40
9 • Crealock (Meche) 4.60
Time: 1:31.57. Exacta: 8-7, $10.40. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $32.10. Superfecta: 8-7-92, $23.11.
2 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
1 • You Say So (Arrieta) 10.20 4.80 4.20
4 • Williecatchem (Canchari) 4.20 3.20
6 • Love My Boss (Mojica) 4.60
Time: 0:59.78. Exacta: 1-4, $18.70. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $54.40. Superfecta: 1-4-6-2, $19.13. Daily Double: 8-1, $16.20.
3 Minnesota H.B.P.A. Distaff Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.
4 • Beach Flower (Butler) 4.40 3.00 2.60
5 • Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica) 3.00 3.00
1 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 2.80
Time: 1:35.68. Scratched: Chance to Shine, Molecules. Exacta: 4-5, $7.50. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $6.50. Pick 3: 8-1-2/4/6, $27.30. Daily Double: 1-4, $15.90.
4 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.
7 • Giant Payday (Goncalves) 9.20 4.20 2.60
6 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 4.60 3.00
5 • Nobrag Justfact (Martin Jr.) 2.40
Time: 1:34.85. Scratched: Eckersley. Exacta: 7-6, $17.40. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $20.90. Superfecta: 7-6-5-3, $23.50. Pick 3: 1-2/4/6-7, $57.80. Daily Double: 4-7, $6.10.
5 Mystic Lake Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.
8 • Satellite Storm (Goncalves) 5.20 3.60 2.80
1 • Win Lion Win (Meche) 4.40 2.80
5 • Luvin Bullies (Butler) 3.80
Time: 0:55.43. Scratched: Creative Art. Exacta: 8-1, $11.80. Trifecta: 8-1-5, $25.75. Superfecta: 8-1-5-2, $26.20. Pick 3: 2/4/6-7-8, $20.95. Pick 4: 1-2/4/6-7-8, $181.90. Daily Double: 7-8, $11.10.
6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
9 • Clickbait (Evans) 4.60 2.80 2.40
2 • Facing North (Arrieta) 3.20 2.80
4 • Min Freya (Hernandez) 9.00
Time: 1:04.89. Scratched: Holycow Shes Fancy. Exacta: 9-2, $5.00. Trifecta: 9-2-4, $36.05. Superfecta: 9-2-4-1, $25.59. Pick 3: 7-8-5/9, $20.00. Daily Double: 8-9, $8.80.
7 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Parched (Lindsay) 7.20 4.40 3.00
4 • Bandit Point (Harr) 6.00 4.00
7 • Six Point Rack (Mojica) 3.60
Time: 1:43.77. Exacta: 1-4, $19.10. Trifecta: 1-4-7, $62.30. Superfecta: 1-4-7-6, $55.50. Pick 3: 8-5/9-1, $25.75. Daily Double: 9-1, $16.00.
8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
6 • Shooters Alley (Butler) 9.20 4.20 3.40
7 • Purely Given (Mojica) 3.20 2.80
2 • Mud Light (Eikleberry) 4.80
Time: 1:10.67. Scratched: Johnny the Jet. Exacta: 6-7, $16.20. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $46.30. Superfecta: 6-7-2-4, $39.11. Pick 3: 5/9-1-6, $35.45. Daily Double: 1-6, $14.20.
9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
2 • Boalt Hall (Carter) 3.20 2.10 —
4 • Candy for Three (Arrieta) 2.10 —
1 • Peacock Cowboy (Lindsay) —
Time: 1:04.08. Scratched: Wajna Surprise, Duke of Luke. Exacta: 2-4, $2.40. Pick 3: 1-6-2/3/6, $18.40. Pick 4: 5/9-1-6-2/3/6, $60.65. Pick 5: 8-5/9-1-6-2/3/6, $173.55. Daily Double: 6-2, $9.10.
Attendance: 8,319. Total handle: $692,697. Live handle: $169,039.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 157-511 (.307). Best bet: 19-53 (.358).