1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

2 • Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (C. Esqueda) 8.00 4.20 3.00

1 • Capos Hero (Serrano) 6.40 4.00

3 • Jess a Lil Cash (Smith) 3.20

Time: 0:15.72. Scratched: Myownersbroke. Exacta: 2-1, $21.60. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $43.45. Superfecta: 2-1-3-5, $145.48.

2 Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Serrano) 5.00 2.20 2.10

4 • Dickey Bob (C. Esqueda) 2.10 2.10

1 • Holy Storm (Goodwin) 3.20

Time: 0:19.70. Scratched: Jess Doin Time, Polar Xpress. Exacta: 5-4, $2.80. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $3.75. Daily Double: 2-5, $16.10.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

9 • Seanshine (Goncalves) 18.20 5.80 4.80

10 • Row the Boat (Lindsay) 4.80 3.40

3 • Circle me Bert (Arrieta) 3.40

Time: 0:57.63. Scratched: B L Breezy, Sioux Valley. Exacta: 9-10, $31.40. Trifecta: 9-10-3, $62.60. Superfecta: 9-10-3-6, $42.45. Pick 3: 2-5-9, $43.45. Daily Double: 5-9, $15.20.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

2 • Yeah Yeah (Arrieta) 7.40 4.60 3.60

4 • Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez) 5.60 3.80

6 • Derbys Moneymaker (Meche) 11.80

Time: 1:30.01. Scratched: Easter Music. Exacta: 2-4, $13.90. Trifecta: 2-4-6, $139.40. Superfecta: 2-4-6-10, $274.01. Pick 3: 5-9-2/11, $38.15. Daily Double: 9-2, $52.00.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

9 • Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica) 4.00 2.40 2.60

4 • Mr. D’s Legend (Goncalves) 15.60 7.00

1 • Caramel Angel (Hamilton) 2.00

Time: 0:58.83. Exacta: 9-4, $41.10. Trifecta: 9-4-1, $207.75. Superfecta: 9-4-1-3, $110.43. Pick 3: 9-2/11-9, $41.40. Daily Double: 2-9, $11.40.

6 Princess Elaine Stakes. About 11/16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

7 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica) 7.00 4.00 2.60

1 • Maywood Hope (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.80

5 • Firstmate (Hamilton) 2.40

Time: 1:44.34. Scratched: Some Say So, First Hunter. Exacta: 7-1, $13.30. Trifecta: 7-1-5, $14.65. Pick 3: 2/11-9-All, $4.35. Pick 4: 9-2/11-9-All, $35.25. Daily Double: 9-6, $2.50. Daily Double: 9-7, $24.20.

7 Blair’s Cove Stakes. About 11/16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50.000.

8 • Hot Shot Kid (Mojica) 3.00 2.40 2.20

5 • Fireman Oscar (Eikleberry) 6.00 3.80

4 • Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford) 4.60

Time: 1:43.09. Scratched: Stormy Sailor. Exacta: 8-5, $8.30. Trifecta: 8-5-4, $23.25. Superfecta: 8-5-4-1, $15.47. Pick 3: 9-7-2/8, $16.00. Daily Double: 7-8, $6.90.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

2 • Ready to Runaway (Loveberry) 3.00 2.20 2.20

1 • Grand Prize (Hernandez) 3.20 3.00

3 • She B Glamourous (Arrieta) 6.00

Time: 1:43.33. Exacta: 2-1, $3.80. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $14.40. Superfecta: 2-1-3-8, $30.93. Pick 3: 7-2/8-2, $5.70. Daily Double: 8-2, $3.30.

9 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 • Mister Banjoman (Mojica) 4.80 2.60 2.10

5 • Dame Plata (Arrieta) 2.40 2.20

6 • Minnesota Miracle (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:43.13. Exacta: 1-5, $4.00. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $8.35. Superfecta: 1-5-6-8, $11.83. Pick 3: 2/8-2-1, $3.80. Daily Double: 2-1, $4.50.

10 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves) 7.00 3.00 2.60

6 • Rental Pool (Mojica) 2.60 2.60

9 • Arresting (Martin Jr.) 6.40

Time: 0:58.70. Scratched: Ms Kela Time, Lucky Mac. Exacta: 4-6, $6.90. Trifecta: 4-6-9, $19.85. Superfecta: 4-6-9-1, $5.28. Pick 3: 2-1-4, $8.75. Pick 4: 2/8-2-1-4, $16.85. Pick 5: 7-2/8-2-1-4, $61.30. Daily Double: 1-4, $12.10.

Attendance: 6,892. Total handle: $966,372. Live handle: $239,943.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 138-445 (.310). Best bet: 14-46 (.304).