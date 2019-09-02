CANTERBURY PARK MONDAY’S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • American League (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.60 2.40

3 • Wickets Way (Roman) 5.20 3.60

5 • Monday Confession (Butler) 4.00

Time: 1:39.07. Exacta: 4-3, $8.60. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $51.00. Superfecta: 4-3-5-6, $18.23.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

5 • A P Is Loose (Butler) 2.80 2.10 2.10

1 • Shirl’s Ready (Mojica) 3.00 2.40

7 • Real Lute (Lindsay) 3.60

Time: 1:34.39. Scratched: Pine Grove Road. Exacta: 5-1, $3.90. Trifecta: 5-1-7, $7.45. Superfecta: 5-1-74, $5.78. Daily Double: 4-5, $3.30.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

3 • Invasor Gold (Arrieta) 2.40 2.20 2.20

6 • Kris Me Deadly (Carter) 10.40 5.40

5 • Spunky Kitten (Canchari) 3.00

Time: 1:44.26. Scratched: Wild Monkey. Exacta: 3-6, $22.10. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $49.40. Superfecta: 3-6-5-1, $12.84. Pick 3: 4-/5-3/4, $2.65. Daily Double: 5-3, $1.50.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Mr. Benz (Gonzalez) 5.00 3.20 2.60

1 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 4.00 3.20

3 • Caddo Daddo (Loveberry) 3.40

Time: 1:40.37. Exacta: 5-1, $9.10. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $22.90. Superfecta: 5-1-3-10, $62.77. Pick 3: 2/5-3/4-5, $4.35. Daily Double: 3-5, $4.00.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Brandy Chaser (Loveberry) 6.80 3.40 2.60

6 • Supermans Bodgit (Harr) 6.60 4.20

4 • Sir Zebo (Goncalves) 3.20

Time: 1:43.77. Scratched: Hunky Monkey. Exacta: 7-6, $18.90. Trifecta: 7-6-4, $34.65. Superfecta: 7-6-4-5, $52.85. Pick 3: 3/4-5-1/7, $7.70. Pick 4: 2/5-3/4-5-1/7, $16.70. Daily Double: 5-7, $10.70.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

8 • Schnitzel (Mojica) 9.40 4.20 3.20

6 • Aubey Ridge (Loveberry) 4.80 3.20

9 • All in Stew Oui (Gonzalez) 2.60

Time: 1:29.51. Scratched: Diplome. Exacta: 8-6, $24.20. Trifecta: 8-6-9, $27.50. Superfecta: 8-6-9-2, $81.00. Pick 3: 5-1/7-8, $25.35. Daily Double: 7-8, $17.30.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Davidsderbydaygirl (Hrndz) 11.20 4.80 3.40

6 • Cowgirl Court (Arrieta) 4.00 2.80

2 • Blue Moon Belle (Bell) 3.00

Time: 1:14.73. Scratched: Tiz Sara. Exacta: 5-6, $16.60. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $24.75. Superfecta: 5-6-2-3, $9.69. Pick 3: 1/7-8-5, $31.55. Daily Double: 8-5, $14.30.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Glacken’s Ghost (Loveberry) 7.20 2.60 3.00

2 • Blue Harbor (Mojica) 2.60 2.40

5 • Sho Poke (Gonzalez) 3.60

Time: 1:34.22. Scratched: Bobby Baby. Exacta: 4-2, $8.50. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $26.55. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $13.48. Pick 3: 8-5-4, $131.10. Daily Double: 5-4, $13.80.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Gotta Little Captain (Harr) 4.20 2.60 2.40

6 • Bank On Me (Gonzalez) 2.60 2.80

1 • Sammy’s Nugget (Roman) 4.00

Time: 1:14.06. Exacta: 3-6, $6.10. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $14.00. Superfecta: 3-6-1-4, $4.29. Pick 3: 5-4-3, $26.20. Pick 4: 8-5-4-3, $180.65. Pick 5: 1/7-8-5-4-3, $169.65. Daily Double: 4-3, $9.40.

Attendance: 8,305. Total handle: $483,747. Live handle: $161,949.

Johnny Love’s results: Monday: 6-9 (.667). Totals: 176-557 (.316). Best bet: 21-58 (.362).