1 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

9 • Eastside Boy (Evans) 13.00 5.20 4.00

5 • Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica) 3.20 2.40

7 • Josie Boy (Hamilton) 10.60

Time: 1:42.92. Scratched: Price to Pay, All in Stew Oui, Keep a Eye On Mike, Oh Larry. Exacta: 9-5, $20.10. Trifecta: 9-5-7, $159.35. Superfecta: 9-5-7-3, $93.21.

2 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Gattaia (Goncalves) 5.20 2.80 2.20

5 • Miss Shawhan (Hamilton) 5.00 3.00

10 • Indian Bella (Mojica) 3.00

Time: 1:39.56. Scratched: Raging Gold Digger, Cause to Wonder, R J’s Silver Syd, Cozzy Kinda Love. Exacta: 1-5, $7.00. Trifecta: 1-5-10, $16.55. Superfecta: 1-5-10-2, $17.72. Daily Double: 9-1, $30.30.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1 • Grey Wave (Escobar) 28.60 11.60 6.60

3 • Ms Kela Time (Evans) 4.40 2.60

8 • My Miss Marilyn (Canchari) 3.20

Time: 1:00.84. Scratched: Timeinthetavern, Drop o’Chocolate. Exacta: 1-3, $57.70. Trifecta: 1-3-8, $118.85. Superfecta: 1-3-8-7, $41.60. Pick 3: 9-1/4/6/8/13-1, $423.30. Daily Double: 1-1, $21.50.

4 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Kiwitahi (Arrieta) 12.80 6.20 3.60

1 • Hamazing Vision (Mojica) 4.60 3.00

11 • Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr.) 2.80

Time: 1:42.78. Scratched: China Dish, Tonka Flower, Schindlers Risk, Jerf. Exacta: 5-1, $26.00. Trifecta: 5-1-11, $72.45. Superfecta: 5-1-11-15, $40.08. Pick 3: 1/4/6/8/13-1-5, $61.75. Pick 4: 9-1/4/6/8/13-1-5, $2,837.25. Daily Double: 1-5, $19.10.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Pleasant d’Oro (Mawing) 4.00 2.80 2.20

5 • Survey (Hamilton) 5.60 3.40

8 • Shirl’s Ready (Mojica) 2.80

Time: 1:37.27. Scratched: Master Guns, Bentley’s Show, Samurai Mike, Sonic Boom, Twoko Bay, Hotfoot. Exacta: 2-5, $9.10. Trifecta: 2-5-8, $10.80. Superfecta: 2-5-8-1, $9.37. Daily Double: 5-2, $26.30.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $35,000.

7 • Clickbait (Evans) 4.00 3.20 2.20

1 • Jeana Baby (Eikleberry) 6.60 3.60

3 • Double Bee Sting (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:17.17. Scratched: Shez Just Crusin, Grand Prize. Exacta: 7-1, $13.80. Trifecta: 7-1-3, $19.40. Superfecta: 7-1-3-10, $9.94. Pick 3: 5-2/3/4/9/10/11/12-4/6/7, $25.80. Pick 4: 1-5-2/3/4/9/10/11/12-4/6/7, $366.35. Daily Double: 2-7, $3.30.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

7 • Discreet Tiger (Butler) 5.80 3.80 3.60

5 • Plane Talk (Mojica) 4.40 3.40

2 • Big League Benny (Goodwin) 5.00

Time: 1:10.76. Scratched: Whiskey Factor. Exacta: 7-5, $14.70. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $47.55. Superfecta: 7-5-2-11, $35.98. Pick 3: 2/3/4/9/10/11/12-4/6/7-7/8, $6.90. Daily Double: 7-7, $10.30. Daily Double: 7-8, $1.80.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

11 • Arnold’s Patsy (Butler) 16.20 4.20 3.80

9 • Facing North (Arrieta) 2.40 2.20

8 • Min Freya (Hernandez) 4.80

Time: 1:12.50. Scratched: No Dispute, Glorious Invasor. Exacta: 11-9, $20.60. Trifecta: 11-9-8, $55.55. Superfecta: 11-9-8-5, $285.77. Pick 3: 4/6/7-7/8-11, $59.85. Daily Double: 7-11, $42.80.

9 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $35,000.

6 • Fridaynitestar (Eikleberry) 7.80 5.60 3.40

8 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 9.00 4.60

7 • Herbie (Mojica) 4.00

Time: 1:16.73. Scratched: Ever On Cowboy, Gotta Lil Captain. Exacta: 6-8, $25.30. Trifecta: 6-8-7, $77.90. Superfecta: 6-8-7-12, $79.44. Pick 3: 7/8-11-6, $74.05. Daily Double: 11-6, $34.80.

10 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

5 • French Quarter (Arrieta) 10.40 6.80 5.60

8 • Reef’s Destiny (Meche) 68.40 33.60

3 • About Our Time (Eikleberry) 4.80

Time: 1:10.81. Scratched: Izzy the Warrior, Silver Hammer. Exacta: 5-8, $308.20. Trifecta: 5-8-3, $638.65. Superfecta: 5-8-3-7, $2,426.15. Pick 3: 11-6-5, $120.40. Pick 4: 7/8-11-6-5, $463.60. Daily Double: 6-5, $25.50.

11 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

5 • Hot Shot Kid (Arrieta) 3.80 2.60 2.20

1 • It Makes Sense (Gonzalez) 3.80 3.20

3 • Silver Ride (Hamilton) 4.60

Time: 1:08.87. Scratched: Unbridled Outlaw. Exacta: 5-1, $6.30. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $20.65. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $13.75. Pick 3: 6-5-2/5, $25.35. Daily Double: 5-5, $16.40.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Boalt Hall (Carter) 3.40 2.40 2.10

1 • Candy for Three (Arrieta) 3.80 3.20

3 • Purely Given (Mojica) 4.60

Time: 1:10.12. Scratched: Lonesome Highway. Exacta: 6-1, $3.30. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $4.70. Superfecta: 6-1-3-8, $4.54. Pick 3: 5-2/5-6/7, $12.40. Daily Double: 5-6, $3.50.

13 John Bullit Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

3 • Sky Promise (Mojica) 4.00 2.40 —

5 • Gato Guapo (Arrieta) 2.10 —

1 • Malibu Pro (Loveberry) —

Time: 1:43.04. Scratched: Cinco Star, Underpressure. Exacta: 3-5, $2.70. Pick 3: 2/5-6/7-3/4/6, $6.10. Daily Double: 6-3, $2.70.

14 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

7 • Sioux Valley (Mojica) 2.40 2.20 2.10

3 • Supermans Bodgit (Harr) 5.60 3.80

5 • Whatdoyathink (Bedford) 13.40

Time: 1:18.05. Scratched: Clark and Addison. Exacta: 7-3, $4.80. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $55.95. Superfecta: 7-3-5-4, $58.30. Pick 3: 6/7-3/4/6-7/8, $2.30. Pick 4: 2/5-6/7-/4/6-7/8, $8.30. Pick 5: 5-2/5-6/7-3/4/6-7/8, $78.35. Daily Double: 3-7, $2.90.

Attendance: 4,210. Total handle: $1,292,150. Live handle: $138,856.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 7-13 (.538). Totals: 181-577 (.314). Best bet: 21-60 (.350).