1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000.
3 • Holy Storm (Goodwin) 5.80 3.40 2.40
7 • Apolls Reign (Torres) 7.20 2.40
1 • Haute Wagon (Swiontek) 2.60
Time: 0:16.02. Exacta: 3-7, $34.00. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $46.90. Superfecta: 3-7-1-5, $82.13.
2 300 yards. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.
2 • Bp Fancy Alibi (Ramirez) 24.40 9.20 7.60
5 • One Famous Blue (Eikleberry) 7.00 4.60
6 • Candy Moon Fling (E. Esqueda) 11.40
Time: 0:15.99. Scratched: Lake Life, Bodacious Affair, Ferarri Gto, Kastoli. Exacta: 2-5, $70.90. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $615.05. Superfecta: 2-5-6-4, $300.59. Daily Double: 3-1, $2.20. Daily Double: 3-2, $43.40.
3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
8 • Big Falcon Rocket (Martin Jr.) 19.80 4.60 4.20
6 • Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica) 3.40 2.60
4 • Williecatchem (Loveberry) 4.20
Time: 0:59.29. Scratched: Love My Boss. Exacta: 8-6, $35.10. Trifecta: 8-6-4, $72.60. Superfecta: 8-6-4-2, $77.75. Pick 3: 3-2-8, $75.30. Daily Double: 2-8, $99.10.
4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
4 • China Dish (Mojica) 7.80 4.20 3.40
6 • Speeding Lady (Lindsay) 3.80 3.20
2 • Trendy Neve (Loveberry) 3.80
Time: 1:44.53. Scratched: Legendolly. Exacta: 4-6, $15.30. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $26.50. Superfecta: 4-6-2-9, $9.24. Pick 3: 2-8-4, $249.35. Daily Double: 8-4, $41.60.
5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.
10 • Morning Report (Hernandez) 11.20 5.20 4.20
2 • Two Be Royal (Mojica) 3.80 3.20
5 • Dusty Princess (Bell) 4.40
Time: 1:37.57. Scratched: Hash Brown. Exacta: 10-2, $18.60. Trifecta: 10-2-5, $46.45. Superfecta: 10-2-5-9, $47.85. Pick 3: 8-4-10, $96.80. Daily Double: 4-10, $28.00.
6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
4 • Elsie’s Kid (Mojica) 8.40 4.20 2.60
5 • Unique Factor (Gonzalez) 4.60 3.00
1 • Conquest Tizfire (Arrieta) 2.40
Time: 0:56.72. Exacta: 4-5, $18.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $13.45. Superfecta: 4-5-1-3, $9.97. Pick 3: 4-10-4, $56.20. Pick 4: 8-4-10-4, $837.40. Daily Double: 10-4, $17.00.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
5 • Tonka Flower (Loveberry) 19.80 9.40 5.00
9 • Sermon by the Sea (Gonzalez) 5.20 3.20
3 • Western Ridge (Roman) 2.80
Time: 1:10.49. Scratched: Sunday Sermon. Exacta: 5-9, $32.70. Trifecta: 5-9-3, $57.40. Superfecta: 5-9-3-2, $65.37. Pick 3: 10-4-5, $97.25. Daily Double: 4-4, $2.40. Daily Double: 4-5, $25.20.
8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.
6 • Shine on Me (Arrieta) 6.40 3.80 3.00
1 • Queen Isabella (Goodwin) 15.40 7.20
5 • Laura N Lukas (Butler) 4.80
Time: 1:19.55. Exacta: 6-1, $98.10. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $313.95. Superfecta: 6-1-5-3, $731.60. Pick 3: 4-5-6, $48.05. Daily Double: 5-6, $27.40.
9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Fearless Will (Arrieta) 7.40 4.00 3.60
2 • Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez) 7.60 8.40
5 • Kenai Bob (Eikleberry) 2.60 3.60
Time: 1:17.27. Exacta: 1-2, $32.80. Exacta: 1-5, $6.60. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $51.80. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $27.45. Superfecta: 1-5-2-7, $44.29. Superfecta: 1-2-5-7, $81.82. Pick 3: 5-6-1, $71.85. Daily Double: 6-1, $11.70.
10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000
5 • Got Even (Eikleberry) 5.60 4.60 3.80
1 • American League (Butler) 5.40 4.20
3 • Grand Marais (Martin Jr.) 4.80
Time: 1:37.65. Exacta: 5-1, $15.10. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $45.45. Superfecta: 5-1-3-7, $59.01. Pick 3: 6-1-5, $27.25. Pick 4: 5-6-1-5, $263.20. Pick 5: 4-5-6-1-5, $844.30. Daily Double: 1-5, $14.50.
Attendance: 4,829. Total handle: $755,609. Live handle: $151,124.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 2-10 (.200). Totals: 109-362 (.301). Best bet: 11-37 (.297).