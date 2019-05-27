Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Irritator (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 (2nd race), 6/1,2,3,4,6,7/4,6,7,8/1,2,6,9, $48.

1 North Star State Stakes. 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jess a Rumor (Bedford, McKinley)127/8-1

2: Fantastic Feelyn (Swiontek, Hardy)125/9-2

3: Curious James (Goodwin, Wilson)127/4-1

4: Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Eikleberry, Olmstead)127/3-1

5: Dickey Bob (Serrano, Olmstead)127/5-2

6: Streak N Sparks (Frink, Haglund)127/6-1

7: Eos Marie Leveau (Romero, Hardy)127/10-1

DICKEY BOB is a consistent money maker with good speed out of the gate. PYC JESS BITE MYDUST looks to get back to his winning ways,after running a clunker last out. JESS A RUMOR is a natural fit with this group and owns a bullet drill coming in.

2 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,750.

1: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/7-2

2: Buxterhooter (Roman, Berndt)123/5-1

3: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)123/9-2

4: Myperfectsoulmate (Mawing, Westermann)123/6-1

5: Race the Moon (Martin, Biehler)123/8-1

6: Irritator (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

7: Smooth Criminal (Lindsay, Rarick)123/8-1

IRRITATOR drops to new low after facing much better out of state. Strong series of works leading in for high percentage barn. AIN’TSEENTHEBALL came out firing last out and led the field to the wire. One to catch with the inside draw. SMOOTH CRIMINAL will be within shouting range of the front runner and is a candidate to get the job done from off the pace.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,750.

1: Vivacitas (Butler, Schnell)123/9-2

2: Awesome Sunset (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/10-1

3: Sparkling Champagn (Roman, Robertson)120/2-1

4: Dress Shopping (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

5: Madison’s Quarters (Hamilton, Berndt)120/6-1

6: Girls a Bullet (E. Gonzalez, Biehler)120/5-1

7: Nana’s Joy (Martin, Heitzmann)123/8-1

GIRLS A BULLET stalked the pace last out in her second career start before edging away from the field. Should enjoy the added half-furlong here. VIVACITAS didn’t disappoint as the heavily bet favorite last race, pulling away from his rivals to a 10-length victory. Most likely will be controlling her own destiny on the lead. SPARKLING CHAMPAGN is the main late closing threat.

4 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,250.

1: Whata Show Off (Hamilton, Berndt)120/12-1

2: Red Hot Candy (Loveberry, Robertson)123/12-1

3: Red Pants (Eikleberry, S. Davis)120/10-1

4: J P’s Pride (Hamilton, Berndt)123/5-2

5: Kinetic Swagger (Evans, Robertson)120/8-1

6: Trevor’s Call (S. Gonzalez, Williams)123/6-1

7: Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

8: Golden Sceptor (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

9: Smoke Break (Roman, Sharp)120/15-1

J P’S PRIDE is newly claimed for the Berndt barn after running down at Gulfstream Park for high percentage turf trainer Ian Wilkes. Expect to be on the prowl in the stalking position. GOLDEN SCEPTOR faced off against some tough company down at Oaklawn Park while sprinting on the main track. Expect to be on or near the lead in his first turf attempt. ROCKNROLL ROCKET also tries the turf experiment after a couple of show efforts routing on the main track.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,750.

1: Devil Lady (Goncalves, Hanson)123/5-2

2: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/7-2

3: Blinkersonletherip (Martin, Rarick)123/5-1

4: Extra Grand (Roman, Wiley)123/9-2

5: Extra Chrome (Meche, Wiley)123/15-1

6: Somerset Allie (Butler, Rhone)123/4-1

7: Carriage (Loveberry, Richard)123/10-1

8: Greatest Gal (Hamilton, Berndt)120/8-1

9: Lil’ Red Devil (Mawing, Anderson)123/12-1

DEVIL LADY came up a neck shy in return race and is a strong candidate to move forward second off the layoff. SOMERSET ALLIE got the win last out on a muddy track, breaking her maiden in her 11th start. Rate higher with a wet track. LIL’ RED DEVIL will be sitting in the basement before making her closing move. Needs to get contested fractions to get her picture taken.

6 Northbound Pride Oaks. About 1 mile. Turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

1: Support (Mojica, Cox)116/9-2

2: Stormy Music (Lindsay, McFarlane)116/10-1

3: Unique Factor (Goncalves, Lund)116/8-1

4: Full of Grace (Roman, Robertson)116/6-1

5: Winning Envelope (Marquez, Block)116/5-2

6: O’Keeffe (Martin, Rivelli)116/7-2

7: Dicey (S. Gonzalez, Swan)116/12-1

8: Beach Getaway (Loveberry, Van Winkle)116/5-1

WINNING ENVELOPE has a strong class edge over her competition and is strictly the one to beat. Does her best running late, so be patient if you have her on top. O’KEEFFE runs on the grass for the first time but is well bred for the lawn. Filly is expected to use her muscle on the lead. SUPPORT ships up from Keeneland for one of today’s top trainers, Brad Cox. Been in the money gimmicks in all seven starts and is a legit contender to pull off the minor upset.

7 Honor the Hero Stakes. About 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

1: J P Rocker (E. Gonzalez, Rarick)118/20-1

2: Sonic Boom (Hamilton, Berndt)118/6-1

3: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson)113/7-2

4: Big League (S. Gonzalez, Williams)118/12-1

5: Wings Locked Up (Eikleberry, Stuart)124/9-2

6: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing, Bethke)118/20-1

7: Fireman Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/12-1

8: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)118/8-1

9: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin)118/25-1

10: Savage Battle (Marquez, Block)118/2-1

11: Mister Banjoman (Goncalves, Robertson)116/10-1

12: Creative Art (Mojica, S. Davis)118/25-1

13: Burgameister (Roman, Berndt)118/20-1

14: Sir Navigator (Mojica, Diodoro)118/15-1

15: P Cub (Hernandez, Kenney)118/15-1

SAVAGE BATTLE should get ideal stalking trip from the outside and pounce on the front runners. Speed figures tower over most the field. LUVIN BULLIES will be doing her best running late in the game and should get a snappy pace scenario in front to tackle the boys. WINGS LOCKED UP will be knocking heads on the lead with others, but give him the edge to outduel the the rest. MAJESTIC PRIDE will show late foot for top connections. Major threat if pace gets too heated.

8 1 mile. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750.

1: Son of Poseidon (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/5-1

2: Sammy’s Nugget (Mawing, Peters)120/6-1

3: Talent and Tricks (Lindsay, Backhaus)120/15-1

4: Brandy Chaser (E. Gonzalez, Padilla)120/2-1

5: Fearless Bodgit (Meche, Wiley)123/10-1

6: Minnesota Lucky (Loveberry, Padilla)123/5-2

7: Foible (Martin, Scherer)120/9-2

MINNESOTA LUCKY chased the pace last out but finished third as the chalk. Been freshened up since with quick morning drill. Stablemate BRANDY CHASER was runner-up in debut and has realistic shot closing late to catch his bunkie. SAMMY’S NUGGET is another late closer and would enjoy seeing a speed duel up front.

9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,250.

1: Take Charge Bob (I. Hernandez, Padilla)123/7-2

2: Coconut Ice (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/9-5

3: Flash Brown (Mawing, Bolinger)123/6-1

4: Slightly Crafty (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/8-1

5: Wild Monkey (Meche, Applebee)123/10-1

6: Primary Heart (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/5-1

7: Delta Reward (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/9-2

COCONUT ICE is your most likely pace-setter in a field of pursuers. Look for jockey Ry Eikleberry to get the gelding in cruise control and attempt to milk his way to the wire. DELTA REWARD flies up from Oaklawn Park, after some lackluster performances. Should be more involved facing softer. PRIMARY HEART drops a notch in hopes of turning things around.