A man from Cannon Falls, Minn., died late Thursday in a rollover crash when he lost control of his vehicle on an icy southern Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.
Scott Theodore Friedrich, 56, was driving north on Hwy. 56 just after 11 p.m. when his 2001 Chrysler Town and Country slid into the ditch near milepost 84 in Warsaw Township and rolled.
Friedrich, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash 12 miles southwest of Cannon Falls in Goodhue County, the patrol said.
