NISSWA — The candidates for governor of Minnesota are meeting for their first one-on-one debate Friday morning.

DFLer Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson are at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa for the 90-minute debate that starts at 10:30 a.m. It’s sponsored by the Minnesota Chamber and the North Central Carpenters union.

Walz, a U.S. congressman from Mankato, and Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner from Plymouth, have three debates total in the next two days. They are making a joint appearance on the public affairs program “Almanac” on Friday night and again at Game Fair in Ramsey on Saturday afternoon.

