FriDAY’S RESULTS

1 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

4 • King of the Candy (Romero) 3.00 2.20 2.10

5 • Wagon Dash (Smith) 4.40 3.00

6 • Try Everything (Navarrete Jr.) 3.00

Time: :18.04. Exacta: 4-5, $5.70. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $7.40. Superfecta: 4-5-6-3, $3.36.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

4 • California Blossom (Jasso) 7.40 3.20 2.60

6 • Ima Dashin Follie (Tapia) 4.20 2.40

5 • Stripper Dust (Smith) 2.80

Time: :15.42. Exacta: 4-6, $9.60. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $18.90. Daily Double: 4-4, $5.40. Scratched: Flashing Candy.

3 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10.000

5 • French Dancer (Mojica) 3.60 2.20 2.10

2 • Dreamin of Peace (Gonzalez) 2.40 2.10

3 • Kaun Te (Escobar) 3.00

Time: :59.76. Exacta: 5-2, $2.50. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $2.90. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $1.46. Pick 3: 4-4-5, $10.85. Daily Double: 4-5, $6.50.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

6 • Drop the Gloves (Butler) 4.00 2.60 2.20

5 • Major League (Hamilton) 5.00 3.20

3 • Prayintheprairie (Lindsay) 3.40

Time: 1:12.00. Exacta: 6-5, $10.20. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $23.05. Superfecta: 6-5-3-4, $18.52. Pick 3: 4-5-6, $14.25. Daily Double: 5-6, $3.60.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

1 • Storm Shelter (Goncalves) 9.00 5.20 4.20

3 • Heffington (Harr) 7.60 5.00

6 • Gio Angel (Gonzalez) 5.20

Time: 1:31.15. Exacta: 1-3, $33.20. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $96.55. Superfecta: 1-3-6-5, $156.74. Pick 3: 5-6-1, $9.90. Daily Double: 6-1, $9.40.

6 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

3 • Superior’s Boy (Evans) 7.40 4.60 2.60

6 • Samurai Mike (Meche) 30.80 7.20

8 • C Dub (Mojica) 3.00

Time: :56.06. Exacta: 3-6, $152.50. Trifecta: 3-6-8, $341.70. Superfecta: 3-6-8-9, $119.26; 3-6-8-1, $107.34. Pick 3: 6-1-3, $25.85. Pick 4: 5-6-1-3, $47.75. Daily Double: 1-3, $25.90.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

7 • Council Rules (Eikleberry) 8.00 4.40 4.00

6 • Maid Easy (Mawing) 10.80 8.20

5 • Wrap It Up (Hernandez) 4.40

Time: 1:05.12. Exacta: 7-6, $45.80. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $138.45. Superfecta: 7-6-5-3, $76.51. Pick 3: 1-3-7, $57.30. Daily Double: 3-7, $21.50.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

4 • Honor Deputy (Hamilton) 17.00 4.80 2.80

2 • Runaway Wind (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10

3 • Florida Two Step (Gonzalez) 2.80

Time: 1:11.14. Exacta: 4-2, $19.60. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $51.20. Superfecta: 4-2-3-6, $34.94. Pick 3: 3-7-4, $89.80. Daily Double: 7-4, $34.60.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

6 • Caballo’s Rose (Meche) 6.00 3.20 2.10

4 • Dot’s Vow (Escobar) 4.60 3.00

2 • Clever Criminal (Lindsay) 2.20

Time: 1:14.67. Exacta: 6-4, $12.80. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $15.20. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $16.50. Pick 3: 7-4-6, $74.20. Pick 4: 3-7-4-6, $217.15. Pick 5: 1-3-7-4-6, $703.55. Daily Double: 4-6, $32.30.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 32-124 (.258). Best bets: 4-14 (.286).

Attendance: 3,804. Live handle: $109,619. Total handle: $621,056.