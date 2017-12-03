Before Sunday’s game against Canada, U.S, women’s national team coach Robb Stauber was quick to note he wasn’t putting a finished product on the ice at Xcel Energy Center. “We’re working toward something here,’’ he said. “This is a process.’’

Both teams are working toward the 2018 Olympics, which begin about two months from now in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The longtime rivals, who have won every Olympic gold medal and world championship in women’s hockey history, are expected to face each other for gold again in February. Sunday, Canada ended a four-game losing streak in the series with a 2-1 overtime victory before a crowd announced at 9,098.

Brianne Jenner scored the winner on a shot from the right circle 37 seconds into overtime. The U.S. took a 1-0 lead on Megan Keller’s power-play goal at one minute, 20 seconds of the second period. After the U.S. piled up a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal through the first 22 minutes, Canada ramped up the pace and tied it at 17:52 of the second on a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin.

Canada got three power plays in the final 13 minutes of the third period, but the U.S. penalty kill, backstopped by goaltender Maddie Rooney of Andover, stood firm.

Rooney stopped 24 shots and was outstanding in the third period as Canada outshot the U.S. 12-5. Canada’s Shannon Szabados had 27 saves.

Sunday’s game gave Stauber another chance to gauge his team’s development. In the past month, Stauber and Regan Carey, general manager of the U.S. women’s national team, added three players to the roster as they identified areas they wanted to improve.

USA Hockey named only 23 players—matching the size of the Olympic roster--to the original group announced in May. In the past, it has carried more than the Olympic roster limit throughout the fall residency period and announced the final Winter Games roster around Jan. 1. Stauber said he and Carey hoped to “move forward’’ with the 23 players selected last spring, but they left themselves the flexibility to make changes.

“We talked to all the players (in May) and said, ‘This is the national team, not the Olympic team,’’’ Stauber said. “We preferred to have it the way we did. But we’re only 2 ½ months away from the Olympics, and we feel we need to tinker with some things. Now’s the time.’’

Defenseman Cayla Barnes of Boston College—at 18, the youngest player on the team—was brought aboard on Oct. 28. Minnetonka native Sidney Morin, who played at Minnesota Duluth, and forward Haley Skarupa were added last Monday. All three were in the lineup Sunday, as Stauber played 12 forwards and eight defensemen in the season’s fifth game against Canada.

Stauber’s vision is to nurture players’ freedom and creativity rather than instilling a rigid structure. Several players said they are still adapting, and neither the U.S. nor Canada scored in a cautious first period Sunday.

The Americans outshot Canada 10-4 in the first period and got three power plays. A hooking call on Canada’s Haley Irwin with six seconds remaining in the period kept the U.S. on the power play to start the second period, and it scored with the advantage to take a 1-0 lead.

Keller took a pass from Alex Carpenter in the right circle and sent the puck toward Hannah Brandt at the far post. The puck hit the skate of Dani Cameranesi and bounced back to Keller, who swept it past Szabados.

Canada was being outshot 17-5 early in the second period, but it began picking up the pace as the period progressed. It began testing Rooney with more high-quality shots, and she held her ground until a spectacular play at 17:52.

Poulin, near center ice, got her stick on the puck and directed it to Meghan Agosta as she charged in along the left boards. Agosta cut to the net and lost the puck as she tried to shoot around Rooney—but Poulin, roaring through the slot, knocked it in to tie the score.