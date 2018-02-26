CAN HE DO IT AGAIN?
Why was Logan Morrison still available? Well, besides the fact that there remain many prominent free agents still unsigned, teams might be skeptical the 30-year-old can duplicate last year’s numbers. Here’s how his 2017, with career bests in these categories, compares to his eight-season major league and four-season AL averages:
Category 2017 Career AL
Games 149 108 125
Plate appearances 601 419 469
Runs scored 75 46 52
Hits 126 90 100
Home runs 38 15 20
RBI 85 48 55
Walks 81 44 47
Strikeouts 149 80 95
Slugging percentage .516 .433 .438
