CAN HE DO IT AGAIN?

Why was Logan Morrison still available? Well, besides the fact that there remain many prominent free agents still unsigned, teams might be skeptical the 30-year-old can duplicate last year’s numbers. Here’s how his 2017, with career bests in these categories, compares to his eight-season major league and four-season AL averages:

Category 2017 Career AL

Games 149 108 125

Plate appearances 601 419 469

Runs scored 75 46 52

Hits 126 90 100

Home runs 38 15 20

RBI 85 48 55

Walks 81 44 47

Strikeouts 149 80 95

Slugging percentage .516 .433 .438