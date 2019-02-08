Behind the wheel of a stranger’s car, I adjust the seat and mirrors, even as my adrenaline tells me that what I’m doing is wrong. I don’t know the car’s owner or his vehicle. But then, I start the engine and pull into downtown Chicago traffic.

My husband, riding shotgun on our way out of town, hits the “begin trip” button on my phone’s Turo app, a platform that lets travelers rent cars from locals. Moments earlier, a man named Gabriel had pulled up to our hotel, dropped the keys to his sedan in my hands and walked off with a casual farewell — as if this was normal.

It was our last day on a recent weekend trip to the Windy City, where we skipped the usual rental car and avoided the hotel’s nightly parking fee. Instead, to sightsee we hopped in Uber cars, sailed along in a water taxi and zoomed on L trains, the rapid transit system. Chicago has ample old-school public transportation options, and the sharing economy’s offers newer options for getting from place-to-place. Together, they make Chicago easy to navigate without the stress and costs associated with mainstream car rentals.

My family — including my husband and our 9-month-old girl — were ready to test-drive the modern world of ground transportation.

Now, with our 9-month-old baby strapped into her carseat as the engine’s hum lulled her toward naptime, we settled in for some untethered freedom up Lakeshore Drive.

Price of the ride Star Tribune staff recently compared the prices of taxi and UberX rides in four U.S. cities. City Miles Traveled Uber X Taxi Chicago 18.3 $40 $49.50 New York City 9.9 $40 $49.50 New Orleans 4.6 14.76 16.10 Santa Monica, Calif. 3.3 8.11 12.15 Chicago 1.9 16.02* 9.25 *This trip was taken during rush hour. During particularly busy times, Uber charges a premium. The practice is called surge pricing.

The weekend began as many Chicago trips do: lurching through traffic in the backseat of a cab. For the nimble and lightly-packed traveler, catching the train at O’Hare International Airport is a cheaper, often faster, way to reach downtown during work-week hours.

But when our airplane touched down in Chicagoland under a rainy sky, the thought of schlepping a carseat, stroller, bags — oh, and squirmy baby — through turnstiles, train cars and several city blocks sounded exhausting. In my pre-motherhood life, I prided myself on my scrappy travel style (read: cheap), but this time I favored a drier, quieter and more direct route to our hotel’s doorstep.

A $49 cab fare hurts, but a $60-a-day fee to park a rental car at the hotel would’ve hurt more. I love saving money almost as much as I love saving time and this anti-car-rental weekend was already checking both boxes.

The key to a carless trip is staying somewhere centrally located with access to multiple modes of transportation and transit lines and modes.

After settling into our hotel off Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile, we were already thinking about dinner. In a food city like Chicago, it seems a shame to waste a meal on a mediocre restaurant, so we set our sights on the West Loop, a neighborhood known for its gastronomic delights. I pulled up the ride-sharing app Uber on my phone and ordered a car to shuttle us the short two-mile trek to the other side of the Chicago River.

App-based ride services offer the conveninece of a lift exactly when and where you need one. The free extra riders, upfront cost estimates and permanent log of your riding history provides transparency and some additional reassurance.

Within 10 minutes we were stepping out onto Randolph Street where the Friday happy hour vibe was spilling onto sidewalks through open restaurant doors. We grabbed a drink at Haymarket Pub and Brewery then popped across the street to snag a table before the dinner rush at Little Goat Diner, a kid-friendly sister restaurant to the famed Girl & The Goat. After filling our bellies with tempura mashed potatoes with kimchi, chop chae and buttery cheddar biscuits, we ambled our way down the popular street back toward downtown, absorbing the energy of a city welcoming its weekend.

Sensing a baby on the brink of bedtime, we decided to head back to our hotel just as I saw a cab parked a half a block in front of us. For years, I’ve relied solely on my smartphone to arrange such transactions, but decided to try the old-fashioned “hail-a-taxi” method.

I’ve grown accustomed, by steady use of ride-sharing apps, to having the driver’s name and service rating before we ever meet. So, it was admittedly a bit disarming to approach this parked taxi car with no information. The driver was talking on his phone. “What is the etiquette in this situation?,” I asked myself, “Do I walk away because he is busy? Is he waiting for a client in the nearby apartment building?” Before I could sort it out, he gestured to get in.

The uneasiness of the interaction quickly gave way to amazement as he hurtled toward our hotel on an unexpected, and efficient, route. He navigated downtown Chicago’s busy thoroughfares and one-way streets with only the name of a hotel as his guide — no address and smartphone map dictating directions for him.

All ride-hailing experiences were like this not that long ago, but my increased reliance on technology made his maneuverings through the city feel like wizardry. I arrived at the hotel with scarcely a word spoken, and that’s OK with me. The pressure to hold a conversation is strong now that ride-sharing companies allow drivers and riders to grade one another on their pleasantness. But sometimes I just want a quick, calm and drama-free ride where I can have a moment alone with my thoughts.

Uber and Lyft By Kerri Westenberg Uber and Lyft work similarly: Users download an app on their smartphone and use the app to request a ride. Both show the price of the ride before you hit “confirm,” and then let you follow along on a map as your ride approaches. Both also offer upgraded services for higher prices; prices pop up for each type of available service when you request a ride so you can choose among them before you confirm the ride. Lyft offers Lyft Lux, with high-end vehicles for four passengers; Lux Black, with premium black car service; and Lux Black XL, with premium black SUVs that seat up to six. Uber has UberX, the basic service; UberXL, for up to six passengers; UberSelect with luxury vehicles for up to four passengers and UberBlack and UberSUV. The company recently introduced UberPool for low-cost ride sharing. Lyft users who accrue Delta SkyMiles, take note: You can link your Lyft and Delta accounts to earn miles while you hop around town.

We woke up on our first full day in Chicago with the simple goal of not just seeing the city, but experiencing it. One strategy: be open to surprises, tear up the sightseeing checklist and set out on foot.

Carless trips require some thinking ahead, but then offer the freedom to not think at all.

It turns out, I’m not alone in this sentiment. Travelers used to book their tours and vacation activities months in advance, but are increasingly deciding what they want to do while they are at their destination, said Andrew Sheivachman, senior editor for SKIFT, a media and marketing company for the travel industry.

“Everyone has a smartphone in their pocket,” Sheivachman said. Travelers want convenience and on-demand services. “And, truthfully, the car rental process can be such a hassle… (they) are kind of behind in what they offer the consumer,” he said. “The process just becomes so much simpler for the traveler if they don’t rent a car.”

Lake Michigan was beckoning my water-loving husband and I. Tucking the baby into her stroller, we made the easy one-mile walk from our hotel to Navy Pier, scanning for doughnut shops and speculating about rent prices for a newly constructed high-rise apartment building along the way.

Navy Pier feels a bit touristy, but is one of the best ways to interact with the lake during the non-beach weather months. The view of the city makes the free cost of admission all the more of a bargain. After a lap around the pier’s lengthy perimeter, we moseyed our way to the Chicago Riverwalk, accessible just south of the Pier.

Chicago is distinct from most U.S. cities in that traveling by water is a viable transportation option. A number of ferry companies operate on the Chicago River — some designed for tourists and others for commuters who use these boats to quickly bypass bottlenecks at the city’s busiest points.

We wanted to escape the city’s downtown core to a neighborhood neither of us had previously explored, so we stopped at the Michigan Avenue Dock near the famed Wrigley Building.

Looking at the service map, we decided to head north, rather than south, from the main channel toward Goose Island, a route run by the Chicago Water Taxi company, which runs bright yellow and black boats reflective of street taxis.

I bypassed the long line at the ticket window, opting for the faster self-service kiosk. We bough unlimited day passes for $10 per adult and hustled down the steps to the loading ramp. That’s when I discovered my mistake: the northern route only runs on weekdays.

Saturdays are for taking it easy, and that means going wherever the wind — or in this case, the river — leads. So down to Chinatown we go.

The main channel was packed with weekend leisure cruises, double-decker architectural tour boats and privately chartered boats of raucous bachelor or bachelorette parties. Chicago’s water taxis don’t offer frills, but are efficient and punctual, a new boat arriving every 20 minutes. Our boat captain docked at each station for exactly five minutes before departing. They also give passengers a relaxing float trip through the heart of the city and to some other point on the city’s map for a low fee.

After the last stop near Willis Tower, the river crowd thins and the scene transitions from polished corporate facades to industrial, low-slung buildings. Concrete blocks and mangled steel rebar peek out from riverbanks as we drift past the South Loop.

Rusted railroad bridges signal the entry to Chinatown, with Ping Tom Memorial Park welcoming water taxis to its shore. We disembark with stomachs growling and head toward the district’s commercial center in search for lunch.

We picked the first restaurant that caught our eye, Joy Yee Noodles. It had a long line of locals — always a good indicator — ordering bubble teas to go. It was the perfect lunch spot, with a vast menu and friendly staff that assured me the rice explosion beneath my daughter’s highchair was not a problem.

With midday drowsiness setting in, we catch the next water taxi leaving Chinatown, walking the last half-mile from the dock to our hotel.

Hours later, we are napped and reinvigorated — and thinking about food again. Chicago is known for its deep-dish pizza, and it’s only right to indulge in the local specialty at least once while in town.

A handful of long-standing restaurants are consistently ranked on the “best of” and “most authentic” lists of deep-dish pizza shops in town, each with fiercely loyal fan bases. After a day of gallivanting around town, this was the perfect night for the one-block stroll to the original Gino’s East, counted among the elite of deep-dish pizza institutions.

A few weeks before our trip, I reserved a car for Sunday through Turo, an app-based platform best likened to Airbnb for cars. Turo has a feature that allows users to filter cars by owners who are willing to deliver the vehicle to you. In this way, it felt similar to Uber or Lyft, but with a flat fee agreed upon when booking the reservation. Our car was just $56 for all-day use and up to 200 miles.

This was my first time using the service and the frequent texts reminding me of the upcoming trip did create a sense of urgency — and self-induced stress — I would have rather not felt on a Sunday morning. I didn’t know exactly how this car-borrowing arrangement worked, but any frequent user of ride-sharing apps is conditioned to avoid tardiness when meeting a driver at the agreed upon location as it can result in late fees and curt words.

Ten minutes before our reservation was scheduled to begin, Gabriel, the car’s owner, texted through the app that he was on his way and would be at the drop-off point in 10 minutes. We hurried down to the hotel’s curb, early enough to watch him pull into the loading zone right on time.

The app prompts users to “check-in” the vehicle by uploading pictures of the vehicle in case there’s any dispute on its return condition later. Gabriel’s casual farewell, as he headed toward the train station, took the edge off my anxiety.

After two days of being driven and ferried around by other people, Turo offered some control and a longer geographic leash, which we used to visit the expansive Chicago Botanic Gardens about 25 miles north of downtown.

We could’ve reached our destinations by train, but this day trip was about the sights along the way as much as it was about the destination.

We took the route the kept us nearest the lake rather than the faster freeway route. After grabbing sandwiches and snacks at a quaint deli, we passed the Ba-hai Temple, skirted the pretty campus of both Loyola and Northwestern universities and detoured through the cutesy downtown of Winnetka.

We arrived at the Botanic Gardens early — at 10:30 a.m. — and faced the downside of driving: a $30 parking fee. The train would’ve cost us $20 for two people and required us to walk a mile from the station to the Gardens. The convenience, speed and control were worth the $10 difference.

After a day and a half in the hustle and bustle of Chicago’s urban canyons, the wide-open spaces and tranquility of these perfectly curated gardens — from the impressive fruit and vegetable plot to the immersive Japanese Garden — was a welcome retreat.

For those who struggle with time management, the Turo apps sends reminder notifications several hours in advance. Not knowing what traffic would be like, we left the Gardens with time to spare, making a few stops and refilling the gas tank as we neared our hotel.

I set the reservation to end at 5:00 p.m. Gabriel walked up to our hotel loading zone at 5:02 p.m. as I uploaded pictures of the car in the Turo app to check it back in and document its returned condition. There was a some relief when he took the keys from me, knowing I was no longer responsible.

Rested and recharged from our getaway, we struck out on foot again, this time for the train station. We took the underground red line to the State and Lake station. We then popped up to street level and climbed the steel-framed staircase to the elevated green line.

We were heading back to the gastronomical West Loop. My daughter found the whole train-riding process endlessly fun, always trying to catch a stranger’s eye with the flash of a goofy smile. We snagged a table on a lively patio where our daughter managed to make friends with servers, patrons and dogs alike.

As we climbed the stairs of the L platform, we stood between a setting sun to the east and the city’s glass skyscrapers that reflected the red, orange and pink light. The ride back felt peaceful and the crowds of passengers had thinned as Chicagoans prepared for their Monday morning and as we prepare for our early morning flight home.

The alarm went off at 3:15 a.m. and I’ve never been more grateful for Uber, which offers door-to-door ease at such an unholy hour. I was yet again thankful to avoid the hassle and time that would’ve been needed if I had to return a rental car and catch a shuttle to the terminal. The car arrived within three minutes of placing my request and we were checking in our luggage at the airport 30 minutes after that.