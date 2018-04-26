StarTribune
Election 2018 Campaign Finance

In Senate races, Smith, Klobuchar fundraising juggernauts in full swing

By C.J. Sinner and Alan Palazzolo • Star Tribune

It's rare to have two Senate seats on the ballot in a single year, but the timing of Sen. Al Franken's resignation-amid-scandal means that seat must go back to the voters in 2018 in addition to its regularly-scheduled 2020 election. It's one of the reasons Minnesota is a state to watch come November.

Smith outraising Housley so far

April 25, 2018

Sen. Tina Smith, a longtime political insider in Minnesota and Gov. Mark Dayton's former lieutentant governor, was appointed to Franken's seat after he resigned and will fight to keep it. She has raised nearly three times as much as state Sen. Karin Housley, who has represented the St. Croix River Valley since 2012.

Key:(i) Incumbent

Senate (Special)
Total raised
Tina Smith (i) $1,999,500
Karin Housley $671,901

Senate
Total raised
Amy Klobuchar (i) $6,780,734
Jim Newberger $71,655

Spending has yet to heat up

April 25, 2018

Housley has spent less than half of what Smith has so far — but the race is young. State Rep. Jim Newberger, who is challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has represented a St. Cloud-area district for six years.

Key:(i) Incumbent

Senate (Special)
Total spent
Tina Smith (i) $459,248
Karin Housley $171,207

Senate
Total spent
Amy Klobuchar (i) $2,652,570
Jim Newberger $59,906

Klobuchar's millions buy her comfort

April 25, 2018

Klobuchar's two-term incumbency, popularity and rising national profile means she has amassed a sizable war chest, ranking 20th among all senators running for reelection this cycle.

Key:(i) Incumbent

Senate (Special)
Cash on hand
Tina Smith (i) $1,540,251
Karin Housley $500,693

Senate
Cash on hand
Amy Klobuchar (i) $6,009,833
Jim Newberger $11,748

Note: Fundraising and spending totals reflect money raised and spent in 2017 and 2018. Candidates who raised less than $1,000 during this cycle are not included.

Source: U.S. Federal Election Commission

View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.