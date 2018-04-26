Election 2018 Campaign Finance
In Senate races, Smith, Klobuchar fundraising juggernauts in full swing
It's rare to have two Senate seats on the ballot in a single year, but the timing of Sen. Al Franken's resignation-amid-scandal means that seat must go back to the voters in 2018 in addition to its regularly-scheduled 2020 election. It's one of the reasons Minnesota is a state to watch come November.
Smith outraising Housley so far
Sen. Tina Smith, a longtime political insider in Minnesota and Gov. Mark Dayton's former lieutentant governor, was appointed to Franken's seat after he resigned and will fight to keep it. She has raised nearly three times as much as state Sen. Karin Housley, who has represented the St. Croix River Valley since 2012.
Key:(i) Incumbent
|Total raised
|Tina Smith (i)
|$1,999,500
|Karin Housley
|$671,901
|Total raised
|Amy Klobuchar (i)
|$6,780,734
|Jim Newberger
|$71,655
Spending has yet to heat up
Housley has spent less than half of what Smith has so far — but the race is young. State Rep. Jim Newberger, who is challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has represented a St. Cloud-area district for six years.
|Total spent
|Tina Smith (i)
|$459,248
|Karin Housley
|$171,207
|Total spent
|Amy Klobuchar (i)
|$2,652,570
|Jim Newberger
|$59,906
Klobuchar's millions buy her comfort
Klobuchar's two-term incumbency, popularity and rising national profile means she has amassed a sizable war chest, ranking 20th among all senators running for reelection this cycle.
|Cash on hand
|Tina Smith (i)
|$1,540,251
|Karin Housley
|$500,693
|Cash on hand
|Amy Klobuchar (i)
|$6,009,833
|Jim Newberger
|$11,748
