In Senate races, Smith, Klobuchar fundraising juggernauts in full swing

It's rare to have two Senate seats on the ballot in a single year, but the timing of Sen. Al Franken's resignation-amid-scandal means that seat must go back to the voters in 2018 in addition to its regularly-scheduled 2020 election. It's one of the reasons Minnesota is a state to watch come November.

Smith outraising Housley so far Sen. Tina Smith, a longtime political insider in Minnesota and Gov. Mark Dayton's former lieutentant governor, was appointed to Franken's seat after he resigned and will fight to keep it. She has raised nearly three times as much as state Sen. Karin Housley, who has represented the St. Croix River Valley since 2012. Key:(i) Incumbent Senate (Special) Total raised Tina Smith (i) $1,999,500 Karin Housley $671,901 Senate Total raised Amy Klobuchar (i) $6,780,734 Jim Newberger $71,655

Spending has yet to heat up Housley has spent less than half of what Smith has so far — but the race is young. State Rep. Jim Newberger, who is challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has represented a St. Cloud-area district for six years. Key:(i) Incumbent Senate (Special) Total spent Tina Smith (i) $459,248 Karin Housley $171,207 Senate Total spent Amy Klobuchar (i) $2,652,570 Jim Newberger $59,906

Klobuchar's millions buy her comfort Klobuchar's two-term incumbency, popularity and rising national profile means she has amassed a sizable war chest, ranking 20th among all senators running for reelection this cycle. Key:(i) Incumbent Senate (Special) Cash on hand Tina Smith (i) $1,540,251 Karin Housley $500,693 Senate Cash on hand Amy Klobuchar (i) $6,009,833 Jim Newberger $11,748