In October of 1960, Calvin Griffith brought major-league baseball to Minnesota when he moved the Washington Senators to Bloomington to play in Metropolitan Stadium.

The Twins began play in 1961 and Griffith was the Minnesota Twins president and principal owner for 24 seasons before he sold the team to Carl Pohlad in September of 1984.

In their fifth season in Minnesota, the Twins played host to Major League baseball's All-Star Game and won the American League title. The Twins lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Twins led the American League in attendance for the decade of the 1960s.

CALVIN GRIFFITH

Class: 1986.

Sport: Baseball.

Team: Minnesota Twins.