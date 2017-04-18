Shake Shack isn’t enough to satisfy Mall of America visitors with East Coast-bred eateries.

Coming this summer, Bartolo Jr. “Buddy” Valastro of TLC’s “Cake Boss” is opening a Minnesota outpost of his Carlo’s Bakery.

What started as a humble Italian pastry shop in Frank Sinatra’s hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey, is now a growing national chain thanks to Valastro’s reality TV fame. This will be the bakery’s first Midwestern location.

Valastro made a name for himself as an imaginative decorator of sculptural cakes. But the real treat at Carlo’s is its Italian bona fides. Cannolis; red, white and green flag cookies; napoleons and more should be on hand. There will also be a menu of freshly made items, according to a press release from Mall of America.

The 2,000-square-foot bakery will be located on level three, near Culinary on North.