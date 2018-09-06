At first I could only afford undeveloped lake land and even then not be a typical lake lot with a manicured lawn.

The lake lot in my budget included acres of wetlands and a bog along a stream in Comstock, Wis., north of Turtle Lake. When I was ready to build a small cabin, the only spot safe enough was the corner farthest away from the lake and stream.

The lake is so far away from the cabin, leaving the untouched woods between the cabin and the lake the best way to enjoy nature. Rustic paths wind through thick woods.

I miss a lot of activity on the lake, but as John Muir said, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” In early spring, the forest floor is a variety of wildflowers. Then the ferns unfurl and taller wildflowers emerge throughout the summer. The autumn colors warm you with bright yellow and more sunshine.

The 25-by-25 cabin is taller than it is wide. A wall of windows faces the woods just feet away. The bird feeders bring the birds and animals from the woods to the windows. You never know what you will see: fawns, unusual migrating birds or a fox.

There’s no need to keep the animals at bay, there are no gardens except for an unlimited supply of wildflowers.

Theresa Smiley, Minneapolis