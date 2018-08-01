Target is phasing out the C9 by Champion activewear line as the Minneapolis-based retailer continues to retool its brands.

HanesBrands and Target both announced Wednesday they will not renew their contract, which expires at the end of January 2020. Target said the brand will not be sold in stores past July 2020.

“The C9 by Champion program at Target is a mature program after 15 successful years,” Gerald Evans Jr., HanesBrands chief executive, said in a statement. “Overall, Champion has significant momentum in all geographies globally, and we will continue to focus on growth across our Champion portfolio through expanded geographic penetration, product lines and distribution channels, including online and retail.”

Evans said the line is already booked for the rest of the year. It generated about $380 million for the company in the past 12 months. In 2017, Target accounted for 13 percent of HanesBrands’ total sales and 25 percent of the company’s activewear sales.

“Target is a great retail partner, and we look forward to continuing to drive mutual growth with our leading national apparel brands across multiple product categories,” Evans said.

The move comes as Target continues to introduce a number of new signature brands, including JoyLab women’s activewear.

Joy Lab womens athletic wear at Target.

“Both Target and Hanes are proud of [the C9]partnership and remain focused on providing a great experience during this time of transition,” Target said in a statement. “Looking ahead, our guests can continue to count on Target when shopping for activewear and sporting goods, and we look forward to sharing more information about the addition of a new portfolio of performance brands soon.”