A central Minnesota motorist was thrown to his death when his car rolled over, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Rockville at 234th Street and W. Broadway Street, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was identified as Oracio Guzman, 37, of nearby Cold Spring.
Sheriff's deputies located Guzman 50 feet from his car. Emergency responders took him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.
