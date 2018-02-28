Comic Maggie Faris was fascinated by Donald Trump’s hair before he was elected president.

I learned about her curiosity over the fibers swirling atop Trump’s head by listening to “A Dingus Among Us,” her sophomore album, via Audible. In a display of self-deprecation last week at CPAC, Trump said he goes to great lengths to conceal his bald spot. Does that admission mean that Faris will get some of the questions she raises in this interview answered via Twitter? Let’s hope.

Faris revealed via an e-mail interview a delightful nugget about her family: She is the granddaughter of the late U.S. District Judge Miles Lord, a jurist known for holding corporations accountable for wrongdoings that could harm people who lack money and influence. Faris said she inherited Lord’s interest in defending “the little guy.”

Q: Did you coin the word “dingus”?

A: Not at all. I’ve just heard people say it and I love it so much I adopted it. It’s just a silly and fun word. Urban dictionary defines dingus as another word for a spaz. NOTE: I think of a dingus as just a goofball and kind of a dummy but endearing and genuine. A dingus is someone who can make you laugh by doing stupid THINGS, but they are not stupid. A stupid person is an idiot. Idiot and dingus are different.

Maggie Faris' comedy aspirations include a third album and hopes of staying in the Twin Cities.

Q: When did Trump’s hair first enthrall you?

A: Before he was even on “The Apprentice.” I remember thinking, this guy has a front comb-over! I found it fascinating. It was a brand-new way of overcompensating for thinning hair. I’m also curious how long it takes him to get ready in the morning. Does it take hours to get that right or can he just sleep on it and wake up with it the same every day? I should tweet [these questions] to him.

Q: You don’t have any fear of making observations to strangers on the street. Have you been punched yet or is it just a matter of time?

A: Observations are not a crime, but punching is. That’s assault and I will call the police. The older I get, the less I care what anyone thinks and so I say what’s on my mind. I have more freedom to ask questions I may have been afraid to ask, within reason, of course.

Q: What are your comedy aspirations?

A: I aspire to write more jokes. I love the art of joke writing. I would like to put out a third album in the next year or so, of all new jokes. I love performing so I would like to keep on doing that. I don’t want to be famous or move to New York or L.A. I am a HUGE fan of the Twin Cities and I will probably never move away. I get to work whenever I want and talk about whatever I want and I’m very lucky to be in a that position.

Q: Does your mom know you call her “dumb” on this CD?

A: Yes, she knows. And for the record, I don’t think she’s dumb. She may be a dingus every once in a while but she is a VERY smart woman. She [Priscilla Lord] is an attorney in town and she is VERY good at what she does and is constantly fighting for justice just like her father did, Judge Miles Lord. We are a family who sticks up for the little guys. I’m just being silly. She loves those jokes about her. She laughs the hardest at them because they’re TRUE!

Q: What is that aspect of your comedy that is not exactly the truth? For example: I knew a comedian who exaggerated the number of brothers she had.

A: A lot of things I talk about are on the fence between truth and a lie. I will combine ideas together if it makes a joke better. I think that’s what’s fun about it, too. It’s fun to watch someone perform and not know if what they’re saying is true or not. I think you still get an idea of who I am and what I’m about when you hear me onstage, but there may be some nuggets of pretend still sitting in there. You never know!

Q: Are you able to make a living on your comedy?

A: Good question. I could make a living if I wanted to live on the cheap. Also comedy has no benefits. No one says, “Are you available for a show in May and I’ll contribute to your 401(k)?” I am lucky because I also have a great day job as a snowplow driver for MnDOT and the benefits are awesome!

C.J. can be reached at cj@startribune.com and seen on Fox 9's "Buzz."