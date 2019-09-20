The Twins and Royals meet in the second of a four-game series tonight at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).
The Twins won 8-5 on Thursday night.
The magic number is six.
Patrick Reusse's look at the Twins rotation after Kyle Gibson bombed on Thursday is here.
Jim Souhan's column on Rocco Baldelli is here.
First baseman C.J. Cron (thumb) is back in the lineup but Max Kepler (chest) is not.
The lineups are posted:
