Freight logistics firm C.H. Robinson saw net income rise nearly 17 percent in the first quarter as demand for its services increased.

First quarter revenues rose 15 percent to $3.9 billion over the same period a year ago, the company said after markets closed on Tuesday. For the quarter ended March 31, net income was $142 million, or $1.01 per share, which beat analysts' average estimates of 99 cents a share.

Revenue rose across all four divisions, officials said Tuesday, noting that sales were particularly helped by growth in demand for full and partial truckloads and air, ocean and customs services.

The company's largest business — North American surface transportation business — alone saw revenue jump 18 percent to nearly $2.7 billion and profits rise 12 percent to $174 million during the quarter thanks to higher pricing.

Yet overall growth income was offset some by costs associated with a fresh wave of hiring.

Smaller divisions such as C.H.'s air and ocean Global Forwarding unit and its Robinson Fresh unit saw profits fall amid the rising staffing costs, air freight and technology investments and the write-off of one supplier's advance.

"In a rapidly changing freight environment, we were able to deliver double-digit net revenue growth, expand our digital capabilities, make significant investments in our Global Forwarding business and deliver increased operating income," said CEO John Wiehoff in a statement.

C.H. Robinson's stock fell Wednesday morning nearly 7 percent to $84.42 per share.