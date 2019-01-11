It appears the Twins and Byron Buxton will avoid arbitration, as he closes in on a one-year contract worth around $1.7 million.

Two sources close to the negotiations confirmed the deal, which comes as major league teams try to reach contracts with arbitration-eligible players before Friday’s filing deadline.

Buxton made $580,000 last season, playing in only 28 major league games during an injury-plagued year. He spent most of the season at Class AAA Rochester trying to find his swing. He hit .272 in 35 games with the Red Wings.

The Twins did not promote in September. The move ensured that Buxton would not gain enough service time — he’s 13 days shy — to become a free agent until after the 2022 season instead of 2021.

“Yes. I ain’t sugarcoating nothing,” Buxton said Dec. 11 when asked of his displeasure over the decision. “It kind of didn’t go over well.”

Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey responded by saying Buxton will be the starting center fielder for 2019. “I feel as soon as Byron gets around his teammates and we get things moving, going forward, he’s going to be exactly what we expect him to be. And we are going to support him to be the best possible player he can be,” Falvey said.

The deal will exceed the $1.2 million salary he was projected to receive by mlbtraderumors.com. If Buxton has a bounceback season, he will have a higher jumping off point for his second arbitration season.

The Twins have quite a lot of work remaining. Pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson, Taylor Rogers and Trevor May; outfielders Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler; and third baseman Miguel Sano are also eligible for arbitration.

If teams and players don’t reach agreements Friday, both sides propose a salary number. They can still reach an agreement before an arbiter chooses the winner.

Parker deal soon

The Twins also are trying to finalize details on a one-year deal with free agent righthander Blake Parker, who was 2-1 with a 3.26 ERA and 14 saves for the Angels last season.

Parker, 33, is a late bloomer who throws a solid fastball and a good split-fingered fastball. He will still have a year of arbitration left after 2019, so the Twins could have control of him for two seasons.

Sano plays

The Twins have been pleased with Sano’s conditioning work. The team allowed him to join Estrellas for the final games of the Dominican winter league playoffs.

It doesn’t appear that he will play if Estrellas moves on to the Caribbean Series, which starts Feb. 2.

In his first game on Tuesday, Sano hit a three-run home run. He has been the designated hitter in his three games.

General Manager Thad Levine flew to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday to watch Sano and meet with the staff there.

Etc.

• Marney Gellner will be the play-by-play announcer on three of the 11 games televised by Fox Sports North from Twins spring training. Gellner, who does play-by-play for the Lynx on FSN and is a sideline reporter at Timberwolves and Twins games, will work with Dan Gladden for games on March 1, 3 and 4.

• The Twins signed catcher Tomas Telis and pitcher Dario Alvarez to minor league contracts. The switch-hitting Telis, 27, played in 23 games for Miami in 2018. Alvarez, 29, is a lefthander who spent most of last season at Class AAA Tacoma in the Cubs organization.