Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was placed on the disabled list at Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday because of a continuing issue with his left wrist.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said Buxton would be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. The Red Wings' season ends Sept. 3, so it's not out of the question that the Twins could shut Buxton down for the remainder of 2018 if the issue doesn't correct itself.

Buxton suffered the wrist injury on July 13 and, after a stint on the DL, aggravated it this week. An MRI revealed no substantial damage.

The 2017 American League Gold Glove winner has also missed time this season because of migraines and a broken toe.

Buxton, 24, played in 28 games for the Twins this season and hit .156. In 22 games at Rochester, he was hitting .215.

•The Twins and Red Wings officially announced a working agreement through the 2020 season.