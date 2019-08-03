Byron Buxton is on the disabled list for the third time in two months, and the culprit once again is a center field wall.

Buxton’s second-inning impact with the Marlins Stadium wall while trying to catch Harold Ramirez’s triple on Thursday resulted in a minor separation of the left shoulder, which will require several days for the soreness to recede. The Twins, 14-17 when Buxton is not in the starting lineup, placed the center fielder on the injured list, and activated first baseman C.J. Cron.

Cron has been sidelined twice this season with inflammation in his right thumb.

Buxton has spent time on the injured list for a wrist injury in June, and concussion symptoms in July, before the latest injury. Max Kepler receives most of Buxton’s playing time in his absence.

Also going on the injured list was Michael Pineda, for the second time this season. The rightander has made 21 starts for the Twins this season, going 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA.

The Twins have called up outfielder Jake Cave and righthander Zack Littell back from Class AAA Rochester. Lefthander Lewis Thorpe was sent back to Rochester following Friday's game.