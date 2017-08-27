– Byron Buxton didn’t leave his feet to make a supernatural catch on Sunday, didn’t throw a runner out at home plate (though he came this close), didn’t save any children from a burning building.

Ho-hum. The Twins had to settle for three homers, to go along with five RBI and his 19th consecutive stolen base.

Buxton provided the offense, Kyle Gibson delivered his second solid start, and the Twins won a series in Rogers Centre for only the second time since 2005, walking away with a 7-2 victory.

The sent the Twins home to Target Field with a 4-4 record on this trip, and a wild-card berth in their possession.

Buxton became the eighth Twins player ever to smack three home runs in a game, the second this season, and the fourth in the past two seasons. Eddie Rosario managed the feat against the Mariners on June 13, and last season, Brian Dozier (Sept. 5 vs. Kansas City) and Max Kepler (Aug. 1 at Cleveland) joined the three-homer club.

Gibson collected back-to-back wins for the first time since early June by pitching into the seventh inning, and allowing just two runs.

Byron Buxton got the Twins started with a first-inning RBI single.

Buxton’s three home runs, all to left field, and a run-scoring first-inning single gave him four hits and five RBIs for the game, both career highs. Jorge Polanco contributed a pair of doubles, Joe Mauer hit his first triple of the year on a two-hit day, and Kennys Vargas drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single.