Permit reservations for spring and summer trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area go up for grabs next Wednesday.

The so-called quota permits are required for visitors taking overnight paddle, motor or hiking trips to the 1 million-acre wilderness between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Motorized day trips also require a permit. Because popular entry points and times sell out, officials at the Superior National Forest suggest applicants have at least three travel options in mind when the system opens at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Many permits are available throughout the season, but motorized access to Basswood Lake and other high-demand trips — especially when taken over popular dates — are scarce. Besides keeping alternate trips in mind, early permit seekers should pre-establish an account at reservations.gov before the rush.

Most reservations are made online at reservations.gov, but permits also can be obtained by calling 1-877-444-6777.

Snowmobile yesteryear

Nostalgic snowmobilers can travel back in time during a weekend of vintage sled activity at Elk River Motorsports Park.

The Midwest Vintage Ride-in could draw as many as 10,000 winter revelers Friday through Sunday for trail riding, racing, show-and-tell, a live auction, banquet, awards and a contest of who has the loudest machine.

One of the highlights will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. when as many as 1,000 old sleds parade around the property.

“The best part of being there is you feel like you are back in 1972 for the weekend,’’ said Brad Mlynar, one of the organizers.

TONY KENNEDY