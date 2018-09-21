Swept up in the undeniably optimistic time following the Wolves' acquisition of Jimmy Butler last summer, I declared that the move had the potential to be the Kevin Garnett trade in reverse.

The thought was this: The Wolves were uniting a big three, just as Boston had in acquiring Garnett in 2007, and they were getting a player in Butler who seemed to have similarities to KG.

The on-court comparisons proved apt during Butler's first season for the Wolves, when he was the main component in helping Minnesota improve from 31 to 47 wins and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

But as details of reports have emerged in the wake of Butler asking the Timberwolves to trade him after one season in Minnesota, it's time for a different comparison.

Butler seems to be acting and thinking far less like Garnett and far more like Stephon Marbury did two decades ago.

