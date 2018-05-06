More than 1,400 marijuana plants were seized in a home west of the Twin Cities, and two men were arrested in what a sheriff said was the most sophisticated operation of its kind he has seen in his quarter-century in law enforcement.
The bust occurred about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 500 block of Marcia Street in Dassel, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
"An elaborate marijuana grow operation was discovered with marijuana plants in various stages of growth," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.
The statement also said 1,433 marijuana plants were seized from the residence along with numerous items used for cultivation.
A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and authorities determined that he was wanted in another state for a crime the Sheriff's Office did not disclose. The man has yet to be charged in this crime.
Also arrested at the home and charged on Friday with two felony drug counts was Trong B. Ly, 45, of Brooklyn Park.
Sheriff Brian Cruze said that in his 24-year law enforcement career, including 15 years working in narcotics, he has "never seen such a sophisticated operation with this many marijuana plants."
The U.S. Marshal's Office, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also were involved in the seizure.
Paul Walsh