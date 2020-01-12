Moving up

Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Timber Producers Association, Duluth, named Mike Birkeland as executive vice president. He was director of member service and community relations at Lake Country Power and served as a manager for Potlatch Corp.

Allina Health, Minneapolis, named Sarah Kleaveland Kupczak as chief compliance officer. She has background in a compliance and risk management including leadership jobs at several health care facilities in Wisconsin.

Move Minnesota, St. Paul, named Sam Rockwell as executive director. He was president of the city of Minneapolis Planning Commission and served as director of community development and innovation for the University of Minnesota Foundation Real Estate Advisors.

On the board

Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, named to its board: Siddharth Gandhi of Securian Financial Group.

Kupczak

Northwestern Health Sciences University, Bloomington, named to its board: Lori Lauber of Broadridge Financial Solutions and Desiree Whitney, a consultant from Texas who previously worked at the Minneapolis Foundation.

Honors

Minnesota County Attorneys Association awarded James Backstrom its Johnson Distinguished Service Award for his leadership as Dakota County attorney.













