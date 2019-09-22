Moving up

United Bankers' Bank, Bloomington, named Dwight Larsen chief executive and president. He has been vice president since joining the company in 2000 and has served as a national bank examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

People Incorporated, St. Paul, named Wendy Waddell chief operating officer. She was director of inpatient mental health at Regions Hospital and is a member of the Minnesota Hospital Association Mental Health Task force for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

On the move

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Minneapolis, named Craig Holst vice president of sales for the Minneapolis. He was a regional manager of sales for Allsteel of Texas.

Dakota Supply Group, Plymouth, named TJ Bedell as regional general manager for Minnesota. Bedell was vice president of sales and branches for Consolidated Supply of Oregon.

Waddell

On the board

Briggs and Morgan, Minneapolis, named attorneys Jing Jin, Joe Dunham and Kathryn Short and as shareholders.