Moving up

Holmes Murphy, Minneapolis, named Brooks Deibele regional market leader. Murphy was a senior vice president and president at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Cambria Mortgage, Brooklyn Park, named Steve Rice vice president of sales. Rice has extensive experience working in management including as a branch manager for several local companies. Also named Allison Manson business development coordinator. Manson has a background in marketing and communications.

On the move

New Flyer of America, St. Cloud, named James Pastor vice president, quality and continuous improvement. Pastor was a vice president at Adient and has held leadership positions at General Motors, Plastech Engineering Products and other companies.

Norwest Equity Partners, Minneapolis, named Sundip Murthy as partner. Sundip was a partner at Snow Phipps in New York and has more 20 years of experience working in the private-equity industry.

On the board

Gary Benson, director of project planning and development at Kraus-Anderson has been named to the board of the Minnesota Higher Education Facilities Authority. He is a member of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, Minnesota Association of School Business Officials and Minnesota School Boards Association.